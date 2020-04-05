CHARLEVOIX — It took a special flight from one side of Peru to another, plus some considerable wrangling by the U.S. Department of State, but Nancy Dammann is back in Charlevoix.
Dammann was stuck for days in Pucallpa as she tried desperately to return to the U.S., she said. The situation for her was serious: she has Lyme disease and needs medicine. The Amazonian city’s hospitals already were overwhelmed from a dengue fever outbreak, so she knew that getting out was her only option.
It’s especially vital to get out of an area ill-equipped to handle a new outbreak, Dammann said.
“People say wash your hands for 20 seconds with clean, warm water,” she said. “There’s no warm water, there’s no clean water, no clean drinking water, you have to buy bottles of drinking water here. People live very close to each other.”
Dammann said she thinks Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra made the right call by locking down all travel, domestic and international in mid-March.
But it left her and husband Edgardo Gómez-Pisco stuck in Pucallpa, complicating her efforts to get home.
The U.S. Embassy tried to help, but would tell them they needed to be in Lima, the nation’s capital on the other side of the Andes Mountains, by 8 a.m. the next day, Dammann said.
With no domestic flights and a 20-hour drive across a winding highway during landslide season between her and the capital, she needed the embassy’s help to get to Lima and the Peruvian government’s sign-off on such a trip.
Dammann, 44, has spent most of her adult life working in Peru, she said. She and her husband are two of four who co-founded Project Amazonian Vision for an Integrated Sustainability, or Proyecto VASI as its Spanish acronym goes.
The goal is to help people who live in nine Amazonian villages make a sustainable, legal living off the land.
She and Edgardo had been set to fly out before the quarantine order when American Airlines canceled all its flights, her mom Sara Dammann said. Sara is staying in Mexico’s Baja Califorina Sur state and was waiting for one of her kids to come home before heading back to Charlevoix, but now the country’s closed all international travel.
Sara isn’t too worried about being stuck there, and is just glad her daughter is home, she said.
“There were a lot of people who worked really hard to make it happen,” she said, adding she’s especially grateful to one of Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s staff who has been working with her.
Peru’s quarantine order is serious, with police and military checkpoints making sure people don’t travel outside their homes in groups bigger than two, Nancy said. Plus, there’s a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The checkpoints and curfews bring back traumatic memories for any Peruvian old enough to remember a time in the 1980s when civil unrest rocked the nation and gun battles raged in the streets, Nancy said.
The quarantine also brought out solidarity among other U.S. expats trying to leave Peru, Nancy said. She was part of a Facebook group of thousands who swooped in to help one another out, even if only to help calm a panicking comrade.
“That’s the silver lining, there’s a lot of love being shown between complete strangers,” she said.
Nancy gives credit to Julie Chung, the U.S. State Department’s principal deputy assistant secretary, for making sure a planeload of U.S. citizens made it home (Nancy said she and Edgardo paid for their tickets).
Now, Nancy and Edgardo are in self-imposed quarantine, and worried about how impoverished residents of far-flung but still interconnected Amazonian villages will handle the pandemic, she said.
EXTENDED CRUISE
Meanwhile, Peninsula Community Library Executive Director Vicki Shurly found herself stuck in completely different circumstances on the other side of the globe. She and her husband spent some extra time on a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel as one port after another closed amid a raging pandemic.
“At the point we left, the COVID-19 was in the news but mostly just in parts of Asia,” she said. “A few weeks later of course we’re at sea and it had exploded into a pandemic.”
French Polynesia was the first country to close its port, Shurly said. Fiji, where they had just stopped, was next to close, and they started to head toward New Zealand when that port closed.
The ship turning away from New Zealand triggered some worry, because nobody on the boat knew where they would go next, Shurly said.
Everyone on the vessel treated the passengers well, making sure they stayed healthy — there were no COVID-19 cases aboard, and the hallways literally dripped with disinfectant.
But passengers knew less about what was going on with the boat than the outside world did, Shurly said. The captain explained a problem with the propulsion system as a “technical issue,” but anyone could see that one of the propellers wasn’t turning.
Shurly, being a letters person, started to journal and send dispatches of her experience to friend and Old Mission Gazette publisher Jane Boursaw, Shurly said. Knowing she had this outlet helped calm her.
So too did the spirits of other passengers, one of whom penned a tune performed by the ship’s entertainers.
“People were crying and clapping, it got a standing ovation and it’s just — it’s not something I don’t think anyone off the ship would understand, but it made us feel like we’re all in this together and we’re going to stick together no matter what,” she said.
Shurly and the rest got home after refueling in American Samoa and docking in Hawaii, where the governor ordered the cruise company to charter flights for the boat’s international cast of passengers, she said. They docked March 22 and flew home two days after. It was supposed to be a 23-day cruise that started Feb. 21, and she’s not deterred from trying again.
“I don’t think I’ll be going on a cruise any time soon, but I would definitely do it again,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.