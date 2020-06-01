TRAVERSE CITY — There will be an uptick in local COVID-19 cases — experts say it's inevitable.
This comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday lifted the state's coronavirus stay-home order and also encouraged everyone who can be tested for the pandemic disease to do so. Both may lead to more cases.
"The reality is that as we do more testing and with the traveling going on we are more likely to pick up more positive cases," said Michelle Klein, personal health director for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
Continued mask-wearing, physical distancing, frequent hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer should all be continued to minimize the disease's spread, she said.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department, Michigan National Guard and Michigan State Police offered free COVID-19 tests during the recent weekend at Turtle Creek Stadium and 835 took advantage of the offer, officials reported.
Test results are expected within the next week.
Officials expect to on Tuesday have a geographic breakdown to show from where all those hundreds of people came for free tests, said Emmy Schumacher, health department spokesperson.
The single-county health department also announced Monday in its daily COVID-19 community update that tests done in larger quantities will mean "community members should prepare to see increases in positive cases from symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals."
It's a reminder that the disease can spread even from those who don't feel or appear sick, Klein said.
Despite the region's good progress in battling the disease, she said COVID-19 will continue to circulate among the population. Now the goal will be to keep the case numbers low enough to protect both the community's most vulnerable and local health care systems, Klein said.
Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare's vice-president of marketing and communication, said northern Michigan did a good job minimizing the spread of the disease during the pandemic and she hopes those efforts continue.
But she said the fact is the more people travel the more trauma cases end up in hospital emergency rooms, and as more surgical services are reinstated, those patients use critical care beds and nurses.
"Those are the same resources needed for COVID-19 patients," Michalek said.
The balance of those multiple needs on hospital capacity may have to be adjusted again, she said, especially if the region experiences a second wave of coronavirus cases.
Whitmer said Monday she hopes by week's end to additionally lift restrictions on northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, areas already ahead of the rest of the state in reopening.
State public health records show two new cases were discovered Sunday in Otsego County, followed by single new cases on Monday in both Alpena and Wexford counties. That brings the 17-county region's case count to 461, with 39 reported deaths.
Meanwhile, Whitmer on Monday moved six remaining regions comprising 93 percent of the state's population to phase 4 — “improving" — two weeks after she announced northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula could advance to that stage.
Some businesses where close contact is necessary — gyms, hair salons, indoor theaters and non-tribal casinos — will remain closed.
Restaurant operators can reopen to dine-in customers next week statewide and Whitmer immediately eased limits on gatherings while keeping social-distancing rules intact.
Retailers can reopen to customers without an appointment on Thursday and restaurants can offer dine-in service on June 8 — both with capacity limits. Day camps for children and pools can open June 8. Groups of up to 100 can gather outside with social distancing, up from a threshold of 10.
In-home services such as housecleaning can resume. Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart.
Whitmer said her goal is to shift the entire state to phase 5 — “containing" — before July 4.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
