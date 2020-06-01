Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain early. A slight risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early. A slight risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.