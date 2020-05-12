TRAVERSE CITY — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday across all of northern Lower Michigan for the first time since the pandemic disease first appeared in the region in mid-March.
“That’s exciting to me. Hopefully that means we will be able to open up soon,” said Nolen Sleder, owner of Brady’s Bar in Traverse City — the long-running Old Town pub which has offered takeout food four days per week during the pandemic.
State health records on Tuesday showed 430 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the 17-county region that covers the tip of the mitt since the count began in March. That’s one less than Monday’s state statistics.
That single case was removed from Kalkaska County and attributed elsewhere in the state after a local health investigation.
“This is most definitely an encouraging sign that the stay-home, stay-safe guidelines are having an effect. It’s working,” said Michelle Klein, personal health director for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
State health records on May 10 attributed the 18th case of COVID-19 to Kalkaska County, but authorities removed it two days later.
Jeannine Taylor, spokesperson for District Health Department No. 10 — which covers 10 counties including Kalkaska — said the case didn’t belong in there and was moved to the correct location.
Such shifts are a common occurrence as local health department employees do contact tracing work, and sometimes discover COVID-19 patients attributed to the wrong county by those who process test results at the state level, she said.
Kalkaska Village President Harley Wales said he certainly noticed the single case removed from Kalkaska County’s total. He also said the lack of new cases reported Tuesday was good news.
“Clearly I think we have reacted in the way we have been told to and have become masters at social distancing,” Wales said.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County Health Department, said the day without any cases or deaths across the region is evidence of reduced community transmission. That’s likely because of social distancing, wearing masks, increased hand hygiene, essential worker screenings and other environmental controls put into place in recent weeks, she said.
“All of this combined with increased testing will help us as we continue through this pandemic,” she said in a written statement.
Klein agreed with Hirschenberger and said she believes the public is apt to be encouraged to keep up hygiene and social distancing practices for quite a while longer.
Klein said such efforts will remain important because as pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and people begin to move around more freely there are bound to be more COVID-19 cases discovered — even here in far-flung northern Michigan.
Wales said he believes northern Michigan residents are up to the task.
“We have expressed and shown we can handle ourselves as adults,” he said, adding it’s far easier to achieve social distancing here than in more heavily populated downstate areas.
The village president said he, like many others, is eager for the region to begin to re-open more parts of the economy. The new data is a sign the region is headed in the right direction, he said.
The first up north cases were reported March 16 in Grand Traverse and Wexford counties.
Meanwhile, another pair of area medical facilities will offer drive-up COVID-19 tests, as state health officials wish to ramp up statewide daily testing to 30,000 people within a month.
Both Bellaire and East Jordan Family Health Centers will offer self-administered nasal swab tests by appointment three days a week. Those with symptoms can call the two health centers’ drive-up testing line at 231-222-2320 to be screened or schedule an appointment after acquiring a test order from another medical care provider.
Asymptomatic people can call Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. in Traverse City at 231-642-5292 to schedule a test. Those with symptoms can call the same number for a telephone screening with a medical professional before a test is scheduled, should they not already have a test order from their primary health care provider.
Gwen Williams, chief development officer for NMHSI, said the agency has offered asymptomatic people tests since May 5 at both its Traverse City and Shelby clinics.
She said in Traverse City, officials tested 97 people last week with 82 returned negative. Another 14 test results are pending and 1 positive case was found, Williams said.
“I don’t have data for asymptomatic versus symptomatic but anecdotally, most of the positives in our Shelby site had no symptoms but were getting tested due to close contacts with positive cases,” she said.
Williams said more than 30 percent of those who called the agency’s testing hotline last week reported having no symptoms.
