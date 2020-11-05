TRAVERSE CITY — Hospital beds are filling up with COVID-19 patients across northwest Lower Michigan as case numbers continue to surge and the death count adds up.
Health officials announced 10 deaths and 339 additional confirmed cases across the 17-county region since Monday. Officials also reported 57 patients are hospitalized in designated COVID-19 units at four area hospitals, and among them five require ventilators to help them breathe.
"There's also a higher number of people coming to our emergency departments who we are able to treat at our emergency departments and them send home," said Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare's vice-president of communications.
The most COVID-19 deaths across the region in the last three days happened among Cheboygan County residents with four losses, followed by three deaths among Emmet County inhabitants. Single deaths were reported in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Manistee counties since Monday, records show.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for three area health departments, said hospitals here have the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began. And while it raises eyebrows, he said, there are fewer patients on ventilators and there are more treatment methods than during the springtime spike in cases.
Michalek agreed, pointing to successful treatments using corticosteroids, remdesiver medication and even convalescent plasma. That's far better than at the pandemic's start, she said.
"We have so much more available to us now which is good for the patients," Michalek said.
Improved treatment methods don't halt the spread of the contagious disease, however.
The most new cases over the last three days were found in Grand Traverse County with 57, followed closely by 52 in Emmet County.
Grand Traverse County Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger said public health workers are growing more and more busy as the cases skyrocket.
“The long and short of it is statewide, we are at the highest numbers the highest percent positive that we’ve seen in the pandemic. We’re on a four and five-week trend as far as increases for percent positivity," she said.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun reported the percent of positive cases has increased again — just as it had over the previous four weeks — to 7.5 percent. The Traverse City region is between a 5.5 and 5.7 positivity rate.
Khaldun said hospitalizations are "rapidly rising" and that she expects deaths to increase as well during the coming weeks.
The current daily death rate is 19, which is twice what it was at the beginning of September. If more precautions are not taken and behaviors are not changed, Kaldhun said Michigan could see 100 deaths per day by the end of December.
State health officials are also tracking 590 ongoing outbreaks in long-term healthcare facilities, schools, manufacturing jobs, social gatherings and others.
More than 1,900 people in Michigan were in the hospital with the virus as of Wednesday — nearly four times as many as at the end of August, Khaldun said.
Models suggest that unless Michigan residents alter their behavior, up to 100 will die each day from the virus by the end of December, she said.
"We are really at a tipping point, right now," she said.
Whitmer is asking legislators to to pass legislation to require residents to wear masks in indoor places and large outdoor gatherings. Whitmer said such requirements are the law under orders from the MDHHS, but she said orders from Lansing would help reinforce those mandates.
"This deserves the legislature's stamp of approval," she said. "If they want to be a partner in fighting this virus, we invite them to take this step as the very first thing they do when they reconvene."
Whitmer said mask wearing is now more critical than ever.
"Now is not the time to abandon all these protocols or drop our guard," she said, adding measures need to be taken to keep schools safely open and helping businesses succeed during the pandemic.
School-associated cases continue to pop up in the five-county region.
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District reported two more cases at the Career-Tech Center, confirmed by the Grand Traverse County Health Department on Sunday and Wednesday.
Health department officials confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at three Traverse City Area Public Schools buildings. School-associated cases were found at both West Senior and Central high schools as well as the TCAPS Montessori School. District officials announced the positive cases Wednesday.
TCAPS Montessori was closed Thursday to allow adequate time for contact tracing, which often takes at least 48 hours.
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools reported one case at the high school. GTACS is the one area school district that provides the number of students in quarantine on its website. The district currently has 29 students in quarantine due to close contact with an infected person.
Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools is now up to eight confirmed cases. The high school and junior high will remain closed through Nov. 13.
Suttons Bay Public Schools also announced its first positive COVID-19 cases. Two were confirmed at the middle and high school.
Outbreaks are turning up outside schools, too.
Three people at the Leelanau County Government Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantining at home, said county Administrator Chet Janik.
All three stayed home from working after having symptoms and got tested, Janik said.
One employee is from the Register of Deeds office where everybody works closely together, he said. The office is closed and other employees are quarantining at home, he said.
Janik expects the office to be opened next week pending medical clearance. The rest of the government center remains open.
These are the first three cases at the government center and Janik said he met with staff to make sure everyone continues to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Health officials announced additional possible public exposure sites on Thursday. The places and times of concern include:
- Opa! Grill and Taproom, Traverse City: Oct. 29 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Fife Lake Township polling location: Nov. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times and places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.
Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials also ask that anyone told they've tested positive for COVID-19 to enter a 14-day self-isolation at home and all household contacts should additionally enter medical quarantine until contacted by public health officials for contact tracing.
The Associated Press and Record-Eagle reporters Sheri McWhirter, Brendan Quealy, Mardi Link and Patti Brandt Burgess contributed to this article.
