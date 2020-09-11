TRAVERSE CITY — Frontline workers who toiled at their essential jobs during the critical first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic will get a boost from the state with the Futures for Frontliners scholarship.
The scholarship can be used for any associate degree program — not just those careers considered essential — and is expected to also provide a boost in enrollment, especially for non-traditional students, said Cathryn Claerhout, director of admissions at Northwestern Michigan College.
The Frontliners scholarship may help to ease the financial burden for those people who took care of families and and continued working necessary jobs, but may now want to go to college, Claerhout said.
“Those jobs came at personal cost for anybody working them,” Claerhout said. “They put themselves and their families at risk for significant illness. If we can pay them back, this type of program gives them a little reprieve to go forward.”
Those frontline workers may decide they want to go into a different field, while others may want to go into nursing or law enforcement, Claerhout said.
The program is funded with $24 million from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief fund, which is provided by the CARES Act. It is part of Michigan’s goal to increase the number of adults with a certification or degree from today’s 45 percent to 60 percent by 2030.
Michigan residents are eligible for the scholarship if they worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 weeks between April 1 and June 30, working outside of the home for at least part of that time. Essential industries include health care, financial services, food and agriculture, law enforcement and first responders, water and wastewater, transportation and more.
“Providing these frontline workers in essential industries with access to tuition-free community college — even if they don’t have a high school diploma or equivalency — to pursue their career and personal dreams is a wonderful way to say ‘thank you,’” NMC President Nick Nissley said in a prepared statement.
“They certainly earned it.”
Futures for Frontliners seeks to provide free college tuition to 625,000 frontline workers across the state and is supported by education, business and labor and workforce development leaders.
“This initiative is Michigan’s way of expressing gratitude to essential workers for protecting public health and keeping our state running,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a prepared statement. “Whether it was stocking shelves, delivering supplies, picking up trash, manufacturing PPE or providing medical care, you were there for us. Now this is your chance to pursue the degree or training you’ve been dreaming about to help you and your own family succeed.”
NMC budgeted this year for an expected 15 percent decline in enrollment because of COVID-19.
But declining enrollment is nothing new for NMC, where contact hours dropped 35 percent from their recession-fueled height in 2010 to 2018.
That decline has been felt in all of Michigan’s 28 community colleges, with the average decline matching that at NMC, though some have seen declines of up to 50 percent.
Claerhout said her office has been fielding questions on the Frontliners scholarship all day from people of all different educational backgrounds.
Even those who have not completed high school are encouraged to apply, as NMC can help them meet that requirement.
Scholarship guidelines say that people who already have an associate or bachelor’s degree do not qualify. But those who are currently enrolled in an associate degree program and haven’t completed it do qualify, as long as they meet the criteria.
The scholarship is not based on income and is available for two years, though a recipient must meet the criteria every semester.
Prospective students still need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and any grants or scholarships they are awarded will apply first, Claerhout said. Any leftover costs will be covered by the Frontliners scholarship.
The scholarship will only cover tuition at the in-district rate of $109 per credit hour. Out-of-district students, who are charged $227 per credit hour, will have to pay the difference, she said.
Information on qualifications and applications can be found at www.michigan.gov/frontliners. Applications must be completed by Dec. 31, with enrollment beginning in January.
Applicants can expect to get a response in seven to 10 days, Claerhout said, adding that all workers who think they may be eligible should apply.
“The best investment you can make is in yourself,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.