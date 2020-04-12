TRAVERSE CITY — Easter Sunday brought the lowest reported totals of new cases of COVID-19 statewide in Michigan since March 29.
There were 645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the lowest since 769 were reported on March 29. There also were fewer deaths reported for the third consecutive day — 95 on Sunday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a statement Sunday warning that the decrease in cases does not necessarily represent a true decline in the pandemic’s spread in the state.
The MDHHS reported that each of the last three Sundays showed significant decreases in number of reported cases. There were 1,210 new cases reported on April 11 and 645 on April 12, a decrease of nearly 50 percent.
“Single day fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases may not be significant, as a number of external factors can affect data reporting,” the MDHHS said in a statement.
Other advanced data shows social distancing is working with the decrease in cases and new projections that are lower than originally expected.
Northwest lower Michigan saw eight new cases across 13 counties Sunday with the largest increase coming in Crawford county with 3. Otsego County continues to have the most local cases, gaining two new positives to bring the total to 33.
There were no new deaths to report related to COVID-19 in the region while Roscommon, Manistee and Antrim counties each reported one more positive case.
There are a total of 156 positive cases of COVID-19 in the region. There has been one death in the region in the past five days, bringing the regional total to 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.