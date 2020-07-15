LANSING — Following months of criticism, the state is re-evaluating a strategy that called for transfer of COVID-19 patients into nursing homes to recover.
The Record-Eagle has learned state officials decommissioned or downsized eight such “hub” facilities.
“We do not have a plan to decommission all hubs, but are evaluating requests to decommission/reduce capacity on a case-by-case basis,” Lynn Sutfin, MDHHS spokesperson said in an email Monday.
“Given the recent uptick in cases,” she added, “we’re monitoring this closely as we want to continue to assure appropriate access in the right areas of the state.”
MediLodge GTC, a nursing home on Lafranier Road and the only hub north of U.S. 10, is not among those decommissioned or downsized, Sutfin said.
The facility reports no current COVID-19 patients on its website, though the Centers for Disease Control shows 1 resident death and 13 suspected cases among staff as of June 28.
Family members of residents, elected officials and some healthcare workers have repeatedly questioned the logic of transferring recovering COVID-19 patients — still capable of passing the virus onto others —into facilities caring for those most susceptible to dying from the disease.
“I signed a petition to get the governor to stop doing this,” said Patti Bravard, whose mother is a resident of MediLodge GTC. “It’s not good for my mom and I really would like to see it stopped.”
The petition at mightymichigan.com, a project of Americans for Government Accountability, is in support of Michigan Senate Bill 956 which passed 24-13 and was referred to the state’s House Health Policy Committee.
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Mason County, who posted a video on social media April 16 about nursing homes “importing” downstate COVID-19 patients for “rumor control,” is not supportive of the strategy, he said Tuesday.
“I’m glad to see the governor is re-thinking this,” O’Malley said. “There are some real questions to ask. I’m scratching my head over the idea of putting people who have the disease with our most vulnerable citizens.”
The state is re-thinking the policy, too, and recently contracted with the Center for Health and Research Transformation, a nonprofit health services research and analysis organization at the University of Michigan, to evaluate the hub strategy, Sutfin said.
“We’re committed to a thorough review of the strategies we’ve employed throughout the COVID-response and making data/evidence-driven policy decisions as we move forward in responding to the pandemic,” she said.
Erin Spanier, Communications Director for CHRT, confirmed the organization is conducting the evaluation for the state, but declined Tuesday to give details about cost or timelines.
MediLodge GTC was among the first three nursing homes to be approved as a hub, documents show.
Initially at least, the designation was intentionally kept from the public, according to emails obtained by the Record-Eagle through a Freedom of Information Act request.
“We decided not to identify them in a press release for fear of having them inundated with media inquiries and/or calls re: admissions from the general public,” MDHHS Medicaid Services Administration Chief of Staff Erin Emerson wrote in an April 21 email to colleagues.
The first three hubs — The Lodge at Taylor, MediLodge of Frankenmuth and MediLodge GTC , approved April 20, are part of a chain of 50 nursing homes managed by Prestige Healthcare, a Louisville, Kentucky-based corporation which operates another 80 senior care communities in eight western states.
The state did, however, inform medical staff at hospitals and local health departments in the vicinity of the approved hubs, that COVID-19 positive patients might be transferred in, emails show.
One of those was Grand Traverse County Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger, who upon learning a hub would be located within her district, asked pointed questions about supplies of personal protection equipment.
“Does the PPE they are being sent include what is needed if there are deaths – body bag, disinfectant for outside of body bag, etc.,” Hirschenberger asked in an April 21 email to Jay Fiedler, MDHHS’s emergency preparedness director.
“If not,” she added, “we will put together some of that for our HUB from our ME (medical examiner) supplies.”
“We hadn’t been including body bags,” Fiedler said in response. “Those are available to the HCC level in SE MI. Assuming those resources would still be available in other regions, but we can supplement as needed.”
HCC level refers to a coalition of Michigan’s hospitals and regional healthcare facilities which, during the pandemic, have moved beyond contingency plans for supplies and into crisis mode for allocation of scarce resources such as ventilators, PPE and body bags, a state document shows.
In examining available data for the area’s only hub, case numbers were not consistent and officials previously said possible reasons for the disparity are updating frequencies and county-of-residence assignment once a person tests positive.
A COVID-19-positive patient transferred to MediLodge from another county would be recorded as a positive case in their county of residence; not in Grand Traverse County, Hirschenberger previously said.
Centers for Disease Control Data last updated June 28 shows MediLodge GTC reported one resident of the facility died of COVID-19 and 13 staff are listed as suspected cases of the disease.
A suspected case is someone who shows clinical signs and symptoms of COVID-19 but has either not been tested or the results of the test have not yet been reported, MDHHS documents show.
The state’s data dashboard on long-term care facilities last updated July 12 shows 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among MediLodge GTC’s staff and no cases among residents.
MediLodge GTC’s website showed as of Tuesday the facility had reported 23 total positive cases in residents and staff since May 8, with 18 residents discharged as recovered.
MediLodge spokesperson Bill Gray did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.
The final email in those obtained from MDHHS by the Record-Eagle is from Hirschenberger to Fiedler.
“Also,” she asks, “is there a specific protocol for these facilities on what they need to do to safely prepare for funeral home staff to arrive?”
The state did not provide Hirschenberger an answer, she confirmed Tuesday.
