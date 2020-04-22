TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Wednesday that more than 900 members of the Michigan Department of State staff will be laid off on April 26.
The layoffs are scheduled to last two weeks, but could be extended if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect longer.
“This is an extremely challenging time for our state, our state government, and our department,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement. “This decision was not easy, but is necessary to responsibly steward taxpayer funds at this time.”
The layoffs account for 60 percent of the State Department‘s staff, mostly those who work in Secretary of State offices which are currently closed. Benson cited financial reasons as the cause of the layoffs.
Whitmer announced in a press conference Monday that she would be taking a 10 percent pay cut during the coronavirus outbreak while her senior members of staff would take a 5 percent reduction.
“I’m going to lead by example,” Whitmer said to reporters. “I know that times are tough and that we as a state are going to be confronting a tough budget as a result of the economic shutdown.”
The Secretary of State had no further comment when contacted by the Record-Eagle.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced they will be participating in a tele-town hall on Thursday with Munson Medical Center.
Wendy Hirschenberger, GTCHD health officer, will be joined by Munson Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy and Republican legislators Wayne Schmidt and Triston Cole from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place over the telephone by calling 855-756-7520, ext. 59754, and questions can be submitted in the same format.
Across the state 999 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, including 113 deaths.
Thirteen new cases and two deaths were reported in northwest lower Michigan Wednesday, bringing the total to 258 cases and 22 deaths in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.