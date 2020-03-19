LANSING — With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a reduced workforce, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity offered employers some tips on how to avoid potential layoffs.
In a release, Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio is "strongly urging job providers facing work shortages to place their employees on temporary leave as opposed to termination, so that they may remain eligible for potential federal assistance."
The department is encouraging employers to cut hours, but continue operations by using Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency's Work Share program at https://tinyurl.com/leoworkshare. More information about the program is available at www.michigan.gov/workshare.
The release states that "employers are strongly urged to place employees on temporary leave and advise the worker that they expect to have work available within 120-days as opposed to termination."
The release provided a detailed list of steps for employers placing staff on temporary unpaid leave. It includes:
- Specify a temporary/indefinite leave with return to work expected within 120 days.
- Let the employee know the situation is subject to change.
- Provide formal Unemployment Compensation Notice. Employers should make sure to provide their Employer Account Number and Federal Identification Number.
- Communicate to employee about their rights.
- Ensure employers have information on unemployment insurance benefits. A fact sheet is available at https://tinyurl.com/uiafacts.
- Get up-to-date contact information.
- Place updated company information on the business website or intranet.
- Appoint a person(s) to field questions and communicate information to employees.
Some of the charges for unemployment benefits will be waived under an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has a call center available to support businesses. More information is available at www.michiganbusiness.org or by calling 1-888-522-0103.
The Michigan Small Business Development Center has information on resources available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 available at https://sbdcmichigan.org/small-business-covid19/.
More information about coronavirus is available at www.Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
