LANSING — After the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard went dark for several days in May, a reboot promised more precise counts for nursing homes, yet two months later the reporting remains erratic, an investigation by the Record-Eagle has found.
A sampling of data reported to MDHHS of positive COVID-19 cases — and deaths from the disease — in Michigan nursing home residents and staff shows the following:
On July 21, the state reported 7,564 confirmed cases among residents of the state’s approximately 450 facilities and 1,983 resident deaths from the disease.
However a week earlier, on July 14, the state reported 2,013 residents had died of COVID-19 and two days before that, on July 12, said 2,016 residents had died.
These numbers from a single sample show the deaths of 33 nursing home residents were either mis-reported, re-categorized as having been from a different cause, or otherwise in error.
MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said the shifting numbers likely were data corrections made by reporting facilities.
“Many facilities have multiple people that shoulder the reporting responsibility and, in some cases, may inadvertently duplicate an entry,” Sutfin said in an email Friday. “Upon conducting periodic data audits, they may correct previous entries.”
The Trump administration’s new protocol for hospitals, which routed data reporting away from the Centers for Disease Control as of July 15 and to a private contractor, has complicated reporting for some, Sutfin said.
“Long-Term Care Facilities were not required to transition reporting from the CDC to CMS/White House in the same way hospitals were,” Sutfin said in an email Friday. “Some facilities that are associated with a hospital have been impacted as their organization must manage multiple reporting platforms now.”
But nursing home administrators, elder advocates and legislators say they are losing patience with Michigan’s data reporting, which they need to make good decisions, but can’t rely on.
“You’ve just hit on one of the problems that we in the legislature face,” Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, said in a telephone interview. “We hear from the state, it’s science and data, but there are questions out there about these numbers that I think are valid.”
In late May, when MDHHS’ long-term care data reappeared on the state’s online dashboard, a note informed site visitors that numbers would be updated daily, Monday through Friday. Since that time there have been one and two-day gaps, as well as several instances where multiple updates were made on a single day.
For example, on July 5, the reporting changed mid-day, from 1,966 resident deaths and 3,346 staff infections in the morning; to one additional resident death and 14 fewer staff infections in the afternoon.
Such loose ends by the MDHHS — the department charged with requiring nursing homes report confirmed cases and death numbers and release the information to the public — does not sit well with at least some administrators who help plan and finance resident care.
“We have consistently reported our data since April, and let’s just say we have noted that it has taken a little bit of time for those numbers to be updated,” said Deb Allen, chief development officer for Grand Traverse Pavilions.
A similar pattern of arrears can be seen in reports of staff deaths.
On July 7 and again on July 8, the number of nursing home staff statewide who died of COVID-19 was 28, the MDHHS said.
And yet, between July 9 and July 22, that number was lowered on the dashboard, without explanation, to 21.
Sutfin noted that an asterisk appears next to some data updates on the dashboard, denoting when numbers are undergoing additional validation.
“For example, a facility has consistently reported 10 cases and suddenly they report 100, this would cause the case count to increase, but perhaps it was an entry error,” Sutfin said. “MDHHS would publish what the facility reported (100) with a note that data is being validated, until it is confirmed to be a data entry error, in which case it would then be reported as a correction.”
The staff deaths number has such an asterisk, as do other overall numbers, but the caveat no longer satisfies some elder advocates.
Sen. Curt Vanderwall, R-Ludington, appointed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force, said data accuracy was a known issue and was discussed by task force members at a meeting Thursday.
“We know the numbers have been reported in different formats and on different cycles and those are some of the things that concern me,” Vanderwall said.
“We may find that 40 percent of COVID deaths in the state are in nursing homes,” he added. “Frankly, that’s alarming.”
As of July 22, MDHHS reported 6,148 total deaths in the state from COVID-19; 1,986 of which, or 32.3 percent, were among nursing home residents.
The impact of the virus on vulnerable adults in congregate environments were likely exacerbated by the Whitmer’s decision to transfer recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing home hubs, Vanderwall said.
Regional Hubs are facilities whose owners or leaders volunteered to care for COVID-19 positive patients transferred in from hospitals and other care facilities, in exchange for one-time $5,000 payments for infrastructure improvements and increased per patient billing.
The patients transferred no longer require hospitalization but are unable to be cared for at home.
The only HUB in the state north of U.S. 10 is MediLodge GTC, on Lafranier Road. Spokesman Bill Gray has repeatedly declined comment; a note on the facility’s website dated July 23 shows 0 current cases among residents and staff; 22 total cases since May 8, 18 residents recovered and 18 residents discharged.
MediLodge GTC had been approved by the state to house 26 COVID-19 patients; Sutfin confirmed in an email Friday it, along with 10 additional hubs, had been decommissioned.
Similar controversial hub strategies have been used in California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York and Massachusetts to ease the burden —or the perceived burden — at hospitals.
A majority of state legislators responded to the strategy by passing a bill which seeks to halt the process.
Instead, the bill directs the MDHHS to work with the Centers for Disease Control to select dedicated facilities or field hospitals in 8 regions of the state by Sept. 1 to care for COVID-19 patients.
SB 956 was passed by the House 229-24 on June 24, by the Senate 74-34 on July 22 and is headed for the Governor’s desk early next week, O’Malley said.
Vanderwall said he doubts Whitmer would sign the bill and O’Malley said he expects a veto.
“Our job is to ask questions,” O’Malley said. “This whole nursing home thing is one big question. Asking questions isn’t a gotcha. But when there aren’t any answers, it makes you suspicious.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.