ATWOOD — A Christmas party full of joy — and insubordination — at a local farm market may result in fines and other sanctions against a long-running family business before the week is out.
A state-issued cease and desist order should be issued in coming days, followed by possible additional sanctions, local health officials said.
Officials from at least four state and local agencies said they have launched investigations into pandemic-related public health order violations after Saturday's "Country Christmas" celebration at Friske Farm Market in Atwood drew hundreds. The event also elicited more than 350 complaints from the public, officials said.
During the party, children waited in long lines with their families to visit with Santa Claus and experience the petting zoo-style reindeer stable. Food was served indoors. Hot cocoa was sipped around a bonfire. And a jolly good time was seemingly had by those who attended, according to online social media posts to the business' pages.
Online updates posted by the market's owner throughout the day showed many attended without wearing masks and failing to physically distance from each other. A live-streamed video captured footage of the crowd.
The event not only celebrated the holiday season, but also the business owners' refusal to adhere to coronavirus-related public health restrictions now nine months into the pandemic.
"Freedom requires being BOLD. We have no intention of backing down. Not now. Not ever," read a Facebook post made Sunday by the Friske Farm Market page which tagged Rich Friske.
Representatives of Friske Orchards and Friske Farm Market did not return calls seeking comment.
What district health and state police, agriculture and health officials said may result for the business includes state fines of up to $1,000 per day of continued violations, as well as suspended or revoked food license needed to continue not just the roadside market, but also the larger, Friske Orchards wholesale fruit business.
'Clearly violated'
Officials with the District Health Department of Northwest Michigan said the farm market violated current public health orders in a number of ways and provided the proof to authorities online.
Scott Kendzierski, the department's environmental health services director, confirmed the business continues to advertise and provide in-person dining in violation of the state health order. He also said online photos show the business "clearly violated" the rule that no more than 25 people per 1,000 square feet gather at outdoor events.
"Additionally, we are concerned about employees and workplace safety exposures, as they had interactions with many people during this event," Kendzierski said.
The crowd presents another concern in terms of epidemiology, said Lisa Peacock, the health department's health officer.
"We know that gatherings without precautions such as distancing and masking present increased risk for transmission of COVID-19 which has led to increased cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the region and the state," she said. "We are very concerned about the health risks to the entire community when people are gathering in any setting and not following the required precautions."
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said a trooper responded to the farm market during the Christmas party and had a "cordial conversation" with the business owner who declined to comply with the current state health order now extended through Dec. 20.
"They knew of the order. They are aware of the order," he said. "There was non-compliance there, I can tell you that."
The trooper's report of his observations has been forwarded to state health authorities, Carroll said.
Peacock said state agricultural authorities will take the lead on the farm market's case, unlike with dine-in eating businesses for which the state contracts with the local health department to inspect and manage.
That's the only reason the farm market hasn't already been served a cease and desist order, she said — the state's lead agency hasn't yet issued it — though it is forthcoming.
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development officials confirmed enforcement action against the Friske family business is in the works.
Jennifer Holton, MDARD public information officer, said the agency is collaborating not only with state police, but also with the state Attorney General's Office, Michigan Liquor Control Commission and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration to pursue enforcement for firms that do not cooperate with state orders to protect public health.
Holton said this remains an open investigation, but possible sanctions include warning letters, cease and desist orders, administrative fines and even the suspension of the Friske's food establishment license that covers all food sales, both retail and wholesale.
Kendzierski said public health officials remain steadfast in using all tools available to enforce public health orders during the pandemic.
Lynn Sutfin, public information officer for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said such actions are "targeted and temporary," as well as intended to protect medical workers, first responders and other essential workers.
She said civil fines are due within 30 days and without compliance, businesses can be referred for misdemeanor prosecution.
Sutfin said another business within the same district health department as Friske's has already been served a cease and desist order for violating the same public health order, plus additionally cited and fined $5,000 — the Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord.
Similarly to the farm market, the barbecue eatery also experienced a recent surge in customer support as it violated the state public health order.
Also akin to the barbecue joint, the Friske family business received substantial online criticism. Messages left on the market's social media accounts were quickly deleted for a time on Saturday, but eventually the sometimes harsh notes of condemnation have remained.
The Friskes responded to some of the vitriol.
"For those that spew hate all over our social media pages, leave us terrible reviews on all our platforms, call and threaten our staff and send us hate mail, you only strengthen our resolve. The beautiful sound of #FREEDOM drowns you out," reads a Sunday post on the Friske Farm Market's Facebook page.
"So you can keep trying to report us, shut us down and slam our good name all over the place, BUT YOU WILL NOT WIN."
The business in August filed a lawsuit against the health department, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two state agencies after receiving notice of possible legal action for failing to require customers and employees to wear masks, court documents show.
The suit was aimed at four of the governor’s executive orders — three related to masks and one related to the extension of the state of emergency, documents show.
The state Supreme Court ruled in October against Whitmer's executive orders, striking down a law she repeatedly used to respond to the pandemic.
Current pandemic-related restrictions were set through a public health order issued by the state health department.