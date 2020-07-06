TRAVERSE CITY — State health officials reported a spike of 55 COVID-19 cases across northern Lower Michigan by the end of the recent holiday weekend.
Officials from two local health departments have yet to confirm increased numbers reported Sunday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. However, numbers for Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties were confirmed by local health officials.
The state's coronavirus data dashboard shows the largest jumps happened in Grand Traverse and Wexford counties, with 14 and 10 respective new cases since late last week.
State health data shows Grand Traverse County now at 63 cases, but Emmy Schumacher, public information officer for the county's health department, confirmed they have 62 cases on the roster, making the local spike 13 cases.
Schumacher said public health workers remained busy during the holiday weekend as a result.
Other notable increases MDHHS reported Sunday included: seven new cases in Leelanau County taking it to a tally of 26; six new cases in both Emmet and Manistee counties, taking those areas to 30 and 22 respective cases; and, four new cases in Kalkaska County taking it to 26.
The new cases in Leelanau County are not connected to nursing home testing, but instead to community spread, said Michelle Klein, personal health director for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
"There are a group of young people who work in various places in Leland," she said — which even led to a number of businesses to close because of sickened workers.
"Their staff are virtually all exposed," Klein said.
Additionally, she said some of the new cases are linked to visitors from out of the area.
"It's kind of what we expected with summer, but it just happened so fast," Klein said.
She said further complicating the situation is how investigators are now finding with each new positive case between 20 to 25 contacts who spent at least 10 minutes within 6 feet. That's a change from three or four contacts who must go into quarantine with each new case a couple of weeks ago.
The weekend also brought three new cases to Antrim and Missaukee counties, along with single new cases in Alpena and Crawford counties, according to MDHHS statistics.
Lynn Sutfin, MDHHS public information officer, said she is unsure whether northern Michigan's case increases reported during the holiday weekend are connected to nursing home testing, community event testing or otherwise.
However, community spread is a growing concern, she said.
"Obviously, we do know we've seen more people out and about and moving around more," Sutfin said.
The state health official said images of crowded up north sandbars and beaches are disconcerting in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Obviously, it's concerning. We know the best things people can do is wear masks and social distancing," Sutfin said. "It's concerning."
State health officials did not report additional deaths across the 17-county region during the recent holiday weekend.
Northern Lower Michigan now stands at 624 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, along with 45 reported deaths.
MDHHS officials are expected to announce additional cases for the state Monday afternoon. Local health officials also will know more by the day's end.
