LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a State Emphasis Program to help better protect employees in office settings from coronavirus.
According to a release, the SEP is “focused on office settings that addresses the need for increased vigilance, education and enforcement on remote work policies.”
On Nov. 5, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services “reported 18 new outbreaks from the previous week tied to office settings and is continuing to track 21 outbreaks tied to offices previously reported,” according to the release.
“Workplace outbreaks are increasing along with the state’s community numbers,” Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety Sean Egan said in the release. “While employers are working hard to mitigate the spread, congregation of individuals whether at the workplace or a social gathering can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
In MIOSHA’s COVID-19 Emergency Rules, employers must “create a policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to the extent that their work activities can feasibly be completed remotely.” MISOHA can “cite employers, require abatement, and fine them up to $7,000 for failing to produce a remote work policy or if the employer’s preparedness and response plan is non-compliant,” the release added.
Online resources are available at www.Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
Employers and employees with questions about workplace safety and health can contact MIOSHA’s new hotline at 855-SAFE-C19 (855-723-3219). Workplace health and safety concerns can be made at www.Michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.