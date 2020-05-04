TRAVERSE CITY — Michiganders should hold up on filling the coolers and loading the car.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order’s extension through May 15 answers questions many have been waiting on — whether Memorial Day camping trips should be wiped from the calendars.
The state’s Department of Natural Resources announced last week that state campgrounds will remain closed into at least June, according to a release.
Most state parks themselves, along with trails and boat launches, remain open.
“The world has been turned on edge and outdoor recreation is the social fabric of what a lot of people like to do,” said DNR Chief of Parks and Recreation Ron Olson. “Certainly camping, that tradition, is very important and we understand that. If we could get things back in order faster, we would do that. But the bigger issue here is ensuring we don’t become an inadvertent vector for spreading the virus.”
Hikers and boaters should still maintain social distancing — at least 6 feet — while utilizing still-open amenities, he added.
Tentatively, camping and overnight lodging is set to open June 22. State forest and more rustic campgrounds should welcome visitors by June 10, pending projected stay-home order timelines.
Those with reservations set before June 21 can reschedule for later in the season and will be given a free night of camping — anyone interested should call 800-447-2757 by May 15. Automatic refunds will be dispensed to anyone who doesn’t reschedule by then.
Public response, Olson said, has proven charged.
“We’ve gotten quite a few, let’s just say angry to passionate, concerns about not being able to go, the tradition, it doesn’t make sense, all this type of stuff,” he said. “Though we’ve had some that were supportive of what we’re doing and understand, too.”
Facility reopenings will be staggered so DNR workers can get things up and running on time.
“We’re about 5-6 weeks behind right now because we haven’t been able to do any dewinterizing work, any projects, we haven’t been able to turn the water on and make any repairs or do any cleaning and so on,” Olson said. “A lot of those projects would’ve been done between now and the middle of May.”
Those tasks include testing campsite drinking water and re-staffing seasonal workers.
For now, Olson hopes to see things reopen as planned.
“We won’t really know until we get closer to May 15 what that might look like and what we’re able to do and not do,” he said.
