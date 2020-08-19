TRAVERSE CITY — School officials across the state soon will receive more clarity from legislators and the governor on what the upcoming school year will look like.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a collection of bills — welcomed by some and criticized by others — to help fund schools and provide direction through the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner called the bills a “mixed bag.”
“At least we know where we stand on the rules of the game,” VanWagoner said.
Kingsley Area Schools staff is readying for the first day of school — Aug. 25. Although the district is opening for in-person instruction, Superintendent Keith Smith was pleased the legislation did not “go one step too far” and require students to attend face-to-face.
The bill includes $583 million in federal coronavirus relief funds — an extra $350 per student, more than $50 million to provide teachers hazard pay and $18 million for safety measures and testing students’ academic standing.
The additional $350 per student could offset some of the expected cut to per-pupil funding. Educators expect lawmakers will cut between $500 and $700 in per-pupil state aid. That figure will not be decided until the state budget is finalized, which must happen by Sept. 30.
“That’s the hard part about this,” VanWagoner said. “We’re still probably six weeks away from having a budget for a school year we’re going to start in a few weeks; but minus any funding from the federal government, it’s going to be very hard year financially.”
Seventy-five percent of per-pupil funding will be based on the student count from last school year, and 25 percent from a blend of in-person and virtual attendance for the coming school year. VanWagoner said that condition was “one of those give-and-take elements” between the state and school districts.
VanWagoner hoped for “more leniency” on that element, pointing to districts that lose students to homeschooling or other virtual providers.
“It’s important that we don’t divide districts into winners and losers,” he said. “I would hate to see some of the small districts be financially hurt by this. There’s going to be enough pain with the budget cuts.”
The deal also waives the 75 percent daily attendance requirement districts previously met to receive state funding. Instead, school officials must provide tracking data to prove that 75 percent of students interacted with their teachers — a standard teachers must document and provide to administrators.
Sen. Ericka Geiss (D-Taylor) voted against the bills and said during debate on the floor that teachers are “begging us to not add more tasks and tracking benchmarks on top of what exists.”
Districts must test K-8 students twice a year, including once in the first nine weeks. The data will be gathered for a state report on the percentage of students who are behind grade level.
Kingsley has a practice already set to test students three times per year — in the fall, winter and at the end of the school year.
“Having an assessment to see the gaps in learning that occurred (since March) is really a good thing,” Smith said.
VanWagoner said he did not take issue with the testing component of the bills because “they are not tied to any evaluations” on teacher performance.
“It is a good idea to gauge where students are at, but it needs to be solely for that purpose,” he said.
School districts no longer have to meet the requirement of providing 1,098 hours and 180 days of instruction — all of the content of a normal school year must be delivered to students.
School boards also face new requirements once Whitmer puts pen to paper. Trustees must approve the district’s “continuity of learning plan” every 30 days and take public comment on those plans.
TCAPS Board of Education President Sue Kelly said such reviews should be “standard operating procedure” during the pandemic, but she called it a “constantly moving target.”
“We have to evaluate where we’re at, what we’re doing, and then make the best decisions with the information we have,” Kelly said. “Week to week it changes. Day to day there’s new regulations coming out of Lansing every time we turn around. We have to be able to pivot accordingly.”
