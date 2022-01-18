LANSING — A Michigan Office of Auditor General report, using data from five state and federal sources, has identified 2,386 COVID-19 deaths among residents of long-term care facilities which were not included in state health department totals.

The state Department of Health and Human services, which tallies self-reported numbers from nursing homes, shows 5,675 residents of such facilities have died of the disease, while the OAG found 8,061 total deaths, records show.

The report, released Monday, was addressed to state Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, and analyzes deaths of long-term care facility residents between Jan. 1, 2020 and July 2, 2021.

State Sen. Curt Vanderwall, who chairs the Health Policy Committee, last week said having an accurate number and reporting it to the public was a crucial element of fighting the disease.

“We need to know where we are with this pandemic and this virus,” Vanderwall said. “We also need to know where our weaknesses are so we can correct them in the future.”

Auditor General Doug Ringler in June announced his office would review the state’s accounting of COVID-19 deaths among residents of long-term care facilities, including small AFC’s and exempt HFA’s.

Ringler’s announcement came on the heels of a state House Oversight Committee hearing last spring, where policy experts testified, warning of a possible undercount.

News last week of the report’s imminent release prompted Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, to pre-empt its findings in a letter questioning how the data was compiled and included.

Hertel said MDHHS disagreed with including 1,511 of the additional deaths in the total, because the OAG used what she said could be inaccurate address information.

Hertel also said by comparing different data sets the OAG was creating the impression of a larger undercount than was warranted.

“(L)ong-term care facilities were only required to report COVID-19 deaths within the definition provided by CDC,” Hertel said, of state reporting requirements which mirror that of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Stating that long-term care facilities that did not report deaths in the above categories ‘underreported’ deaths is simply not accurate.”

In Michigan, licensed small AFC homes with fewer than 13 beds as well as certain homes for the aged, are exempt from reporting COVID-19 deaths and other data to DHHS, which does require this information from larger facilities.

MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said last year there was no undercount, since small AFC homes were required to report deaths to their local health department.

An investigation by the Record-Eagle, which involved sending Freedom of Information Act requests to every local or regional health department in the state, however, found these records did not exist.

Ringler’s office performed a two-step analysis, the report states, looking at deaths in both reporting and non-reporting facilities, records show.

The OAG report states the analysis found the 2,386 additional deaths included 1,335 deaths of residents in long-term care facilities which were required to self-report their data to the state, 923 deaths among facilities without those same reporting requirements and 128 deaths in uncategorized facilities, records show.

The OAG analysis looked at deaths among residents of nursing homes, adult foster care homes, homes for the aged and skilled nursing facilities.

Michigan is one of few states which does not require assisted living facilities to be licensed, so no data on resident deaths of these facilities was available to review, according to the OAG report.

The OAG did not find misconduct or intentional underreporting, though did state DHHS could have used data available from the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to augment minimum federal reporting requirements.

LARA licenses small AFC homes and homes for the aged, and maintains a publicly searchable, robust database of addresses, contact information and license status.

This LARA database was used by the OAG to compile its report, in addition to data collected by MDHHS, the Michigan Disease Surveillance System, a state assistance database and Medicaid.

MDHHS is reviewing the OAG’s findings, the report states.