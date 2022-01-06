TRAVERSE CITY — The largest school district in northern Michigan has canceled Friday classes and plans to switch to remote learning for secondary students next week.

Traverse City Area Public Schools canceled Friday classes for all students, citing staffing shortages across the district’s 16 schools. District officials also announced that middle and high school students will take their classes online for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

TCAPS notified parents of these changes Thursday afternoon via email, automate phone calls, Twitter and Facebook.

“We value face-to-face instruction and will do everything in our control to ensure its continuation,” Superintendent John VanWagoner said in a press release statement. “The TCAPS Board of Education will discuss at its meeting on Monday, January 10, 2022 the ongoing staffing shortages and its impact on in-person learning moving forward.”

Students in elementary school will return to face-to-face learning Monday of next week.

School day meals will be available on Monday and Tuesday of next week while students are remote at all middle and high school buildings. The meals will be available at the regularly scheduled times at each building.

TCAPS also has hotspots for families to check out while their students are learning remote. The district has a limited number of hotspots. They are only as good as the cell coverage in a given area.

Parents interested in checking the cell coverage in their area or requesting a hotspot can go here.