TRAVERSE CITY — Two of northern Michigan’s largest school districts — Traverse City Area Public Schools and Northwest Education Services — canceled classes because of staff shortages and student absences.

At about 5:00 a.m. Friday, TCAPS had nearly 100 instructional staff absent and too few bus drivers to run transportation. Most of the absences are illness related, including COVID, flu and the common cold, said Superintendent John VanWagoner.

Some staff also called out to take care of a sick or quarantining family member, VanWagoner said. He added that TCAPS has administered more than 5,000 COVID tests during the past week to staff and students, as part of the MI Backpack Home Test Program.

On the front end of the week, TCAPS was doing well staffing-wise, VanWagoner said, but the school district began to see more staff absences by midweek. On Thursday, TCAPS had about 115 instructional staff absent, VanWagoner said.

Northwest Education Services canceled classes at its CareerTech center and its special education programs as well. NorthEd Communications Director Ryan Jarvi said staffing shortages, student absences and icy road conditions played a part in those cancellations.

Jarvi said NorthEd had 17 COVID cases in its staff and students at CareerTech and special education programs last week. Life Skills Center was most impacted by student absences and COVID cases, with 8 COVID cases in staff and students and about 25 percent of its student population absent Friday.

About 10 percent of NorthEd’s total staff had called out in the morning. Jarvi said that number would have likely increased following TCAPS’s cancellation.

“Other districts, when they close, we have employees who may have children in those districts,” Jarvi said. “So if those kids are staying home, employees might have to stay home and take care of their own kids.”

TCAPS has used five of its snow days so far this year, and is trying to only use more when there are multiple factors to be considered in the shortage — such as mass absences across multiple departments or concerning weather conditions in addition to shortages — VanWagoner said.

TCAPS canceled classes earlier in January because of staffing shortages as well. TC West Middle School classes were canceled Jan. 5 and the rest of the district’s classes were canceled Jan. 7.

In order to give quarantined students and staff the ability to still attend and teach classes, TCAPS secondary students were shifted to remote instruction the second week of January, but VanWagoner said the school district’s administration is trying to avoid switching to virtual again.

“We just know that virtual is, especially one day here and there, is not anywhere near as productive as in person learning,” VanWagoner said.

VanWagoner said, overall, TCAPS has been doing well with student attendance and avoiding low attendance days.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’re hovering right around 90 to 91 percent as our average daily attendance,” VanWagoner said. “There are many, many districts around us, though, that have struggled to be in that 75 and above percent range.”

The state of Michigan requires school districts to have student attendance rates of 75 percent or higher in order to be able to count the school day toward required instructional hours. If a school district holds a low attendance day with fewer than 75 percent of its students present, it may either face a funding cut calculated based on per-pupil allocations or add another school day onto the end of their school year.

As previously reported, the Northwest Education Services Superintendent Nick Ceglarek wrote a letter to state representatives urging them to pass legislation that would allow more flexibility for this 75 percent attendance requirement, among other legislative changes. The letter was signed by every public school academy and public school district in the ISD.

Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools was unable to offer transportation services to its students because of the shortages in the TCAPS transportation department. GTACS relies on TCAPS transportation staff for its neighborhood bus route and a shuttle service it offers to students in the morning and afternoon, said Cathy Nelson, GTACS director of marketing and communications.

GTACS has recently dealt with its own staffing issues, but has been able to cover with its substitute teachers, Nelson said.

Coming back to school after Christmas break has been tough on multiple schools in the area.

During the first week of January, Northport Public Schools saw the most COVID cases it had throughout the pandemic and had to close on Jan. 7 because of an increased number of staff and student absences.

Bellaire Public Schools closed on Jan. 11 and 12 because of instructional staff shortages and low student attendance and Glen Lake Community Schools canceled classes on Jan. 13 and 14 because of staffing shortages and sickness as well.