LANSING — The first Spring Beer Festival will need to wait for another year.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Michigan Brewers Guild canceled the Spring Beer Festival scheduled for May 16 in Traverse City. The first spring festival was set for Turtle Creek Stadium.
Those who bought a ticket to the event will receive a full refund.
“The health and safety of our guests, brewery staff and the public at large is of the upmost importance to us,” Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham said in a release.
The 2020 festival schedule includes:
- Summer Beer Festival – July 24-25 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti
- U.P. Fall Beer Festival – Sept. 12 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette
- Detroit Fall Beer Festival – Oct. 24 at Eastern Market in Detroit
For more information, visit MiBeer.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.