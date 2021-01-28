Three dozen superintendents urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to allow youth sports to resume competition across the state — and four are from northern Michigan.
Superintendents Aaron Gaffney of Ellsworth, Patrick Little of Boyne City, Stephen Seelye of Pellston and Wil Cwikiel of Beaver Island authored a joint letter Wednesday to Whitmer, urging the Governor and her administration to allow high school students to play contact sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It ends the last six paragraphs with the same sentence; “It’s time to let them play.”
“We’re advocating for a safe return to sports,” Gaffney said. “If it showed that it wasn’t safe we’d be the first ones to say we shouldn’t be doing this. I’ve got two kids, a middle schooler and a high schooler, that go to Charlevoix. I would never put them in harm’s way.
“I think that we’ve really demonstrated that we can safely do this.”
At least 35 Michigan school district superintendents voiced their support of the group Let Them Play. The biggest name and perhaps the most outspoken, Detroit Public Schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti. Their calls come not even a week since ex-Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order Friday extending the pause on organized sports across the state until at least Feb. 21. He resigned later that day.
State officials haven’t shown any signs to athletes of that date being changed.
Scholastic sports took center court in Lansing early Wednesday morning. The House GOP proposed a $3.5B coronavirus recovery plan, but threatened to withhold K-12 school funding unless Whitmer cedes her administration’s power to prohibit in-person instruction and sports to local health departments.
On the same day, State Sen. Dale Zorn (R-Ada) introduced Senate Resolution No. 7, which urges Whitmer and MDHHS to lift its ban on organized sports immediately. The resolution includes 11 co-sponsors, including Ludington Republican Curtis VanderWall.
Monroe parent and Let Them Play founder Jayme McElvaney will testify Thursday before the House Oversight Committee alongside Britton Deerfield superintendent Stacy Johnson and student-athlete Nico Johnson.
Zorn spoke at the Let Them Play rally in August.
John Roth, Republican representative of Michigan’s 104th District, said student-athletes are missing out on a key part of their life and opportunities beyond high school. COVID-19 cases remained low after fall sports returned, Roth said, and the success of that model should transfer over to winter sports.
“Dang it, if we want these kids to get a full education, that includes sports,” he said.
The legislative action and community reaction speaks to the frustration many feel about the inconsistency of the executive orders.
Kingsley Area Schools superintendent Keith Smith said Whitmer’s orders on winter sports “don’t match up.”
“Football was good, but basketball is bad. College sports good, high school sports bad,” Smith said. “Keeping kids locked down for almost a year now as they’re missing out on these things is very concerning.”
Smith said the politics of the proposal is over his pay grade, but he called it a “pretty bold move” by the GOP.
The House’s demands come days after a group of parents, coaches and school administrators as the nonprofit Let Them Play Michigan threatened to file a lawsuit against the state if it does not relinquish its grip on organized sports.
Gaylord athletic director Christian Wilson and Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant each said knowing what state data points would be needed to resume sports across the state would be beneficial to addressing the issue.
Michigan High School Athletic Association executive director Mark Uyl echoed the same sentiments in a radio appearance. He added, however, that he’s noticed a “drastic change” for the better in communication with MDHHS under newly-appointed director Elizabeth Hertel.
“I think our question really going back to day one is really tell us what the road map is,” Uyl said.
Cadillac reported zero positive results of the state’s COVID-19 testing pilot, as one of the few schools in the state with both football and volleyball teams making it to the final four of their sports. The Vikings had one volleyball player miss the quarterfinals and semifinals while quarantined because a family member tested positive.
“From a numbers standpoint, we were better than the 99.8% the MHSAA put out there,” Bryant said. “We were 100%.”
TC Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said it took about an hour each time to test 70 athletes under the pilot testing program, and the Trojans didn’t have any team-related positive tests. Data entry for the state’s records took about another hour’s work.
Along with the joint letter from four northern Michigan school districts, the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association wrote a letter to Whitmer, calling it a “tipping point” with regards to players’ physical and mental health and asking the state what it has to differently in order to play.
Smith said such actions are often a “token gesture.”
“The consensus is that it’s not going to do any good, that Lansing isn’t listening to people out here in the field and on the ground,” Smith said.
Robert McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, understands the frustration, especially when there is “not a good answer” for why volleyball can take place indoors, but basketball cannot.
Conversations about athletics and further battles about what is and isn’t OK during a pandemic are fine, McCann said. Holding critically needed funding hostage that is intended to help students is not the solution, McCann said.
“Kids should never be used as a pawn in that battle,” McCann said. “That’s exactly what these Republicans have chosen to do.”