TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Pod of the Northwoods League has paused its season after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters stated a goal of restarting the season Friday.
A revised schedule and plans for tickets purchased for games scheduled Sunday through Thursday will be announced later, general manager Mickey Graham said.
The team started play Wednesday, and the organization played four baseball games between the Pit Spitters and the newly-created Great Lakes Resorters and Northern Michigan Dune Bears.
“We have had some positive COVID-19 tests with players on the teams and in consultation with the Grand Traverse County Health Department we have determined that pausing the season for additional testing and a reassessment of the schedule is the best course of action at this time,” Graham said. “We knew that this was going to be a challenging environment to play baseball in and safety has been our driving force.”
Graham said the team has been testing coaches and players every day and keeping the teams in a bubble. Resorters and Dune Bears players are housed at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, while Pit Spitters players live with host families.
All four Northwoods League games at Turtle Creek Stadium sold out the state-mandated attendance limit of 500 spectators for outdoor sporting events.
Games at Turtle Creek stadium have featured limited numbers of socially-distanced fans, required players and coaches to wear face masks in the dugout, and had masked umpires and employees.
Fans were asked to wear masks when not in their seats, and players weren’t allowed to sign autographs.
Baseball
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.