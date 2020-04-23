LANSING — More than 560 bars and restaurants have applied for the Michigan Liquor Control Commission's Spirits Buy Back program.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday.
State liquor licensees affected by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the program, which is a way for the state to provide financial assistance for bars and restaurants by purchasing unopened liquor bottles.
The bottles do not leave bars and restaurants, to limit the risk of spreading the virus. After the emergency rules come to an end, establishments can purchase the liquor again.
According to a release from the MLCC, 441 bars and restaurants completed applications to the Michigan Department of Treasury as of April 22 for a total of more than $2.276 million. Another 124 requests are under review.
Licensees can file online with an application and inventory form at www.michigan.gov/lcc or by first class mail postmarked by April 24. More information on the program is also available on the MLCC website.
