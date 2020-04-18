LANSING — The deadline to apply for the Michigan Spirit’s Buy Back program was extended to April 24 at 5 p.m.
Bar and restaurant owners can request a spirits buy-back from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order late Monday authorizing the MLCC to offer a spirits cash buy back to liquor licensees affected by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The buy back program is a way for the state to provide financial assistance for bars and restaurants by purchasing unopened liquor bottles.
The bottles do not leave bars and restaurants to limit the risk of spreading the virus.
After the emergency rules come to an end, establishments can purchase the liquor again.
The original deadline for the program was April 17.
In a release, MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi said the extension is so “more of our licensees, many of whom are small business owners, can take advantage of this unprecedented program.”
The MLCC notified more than 6,000 licensees of eligibility, how the program works and provided application instructions.
Businesses can online at www.michigan.gov/lcc.
An application and inventory form can also be submitted by mail, postmarked by April 24, 2020.
More information is also available on the MLCC website.
