TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan this week experienced a spike in new COVID-19 cases connected to nursing homes, plus at least one reported additional death from the pandemic disease.
Seven of those new cases are in Leelanau County alone.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced at least 16 new cases of the pandemic disease across the 17-county region — seven in Leelanau County, four in Charlevoix County, two in Antrim County and single new cases in Alpena, Cheboygan and Wexford counties. District health departments also reported a new case in Missaukee County and a reported additional death in Alpena County which did not yet turn up in state statistics.
Leelanau County's numbers jumped from 12 to 19 confirmed cases in one day, confirmed Michelle Klein, personal health director for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
"This is related to how all the long-term care facilities have had increased testing," she said.
Testing in such facilities was done in association with the Michigan National Guard across the region.
Klein said the seven positive cases in Leelanau County are comprised of a mix of both nursing facility residents and employees. Some are apt to actually be Grand Traverse County residents, she said.
The health official said the seven cases remain under investigation for contact tracing and the state health department — not the local one — will announce at which facilities the positive cases were discovered.
Klein said the region's skilled nursing facilities are in the process of testing all residents and employees. Some are done, but not all.
It's the same story in both Antrim and Charlevoix counties, where health officials announced those six collective new cases are also connected to long-term care centers.
Klein said the region-wide spike in cases — including those without symptoms — underscores why continued vigilance to keep up physical distancing, mask wearing and increased hand washing remains critical.
That's especially the case after such a long period of no or minimal new cases when it's easy to become complacent, she said.
Klein said those preventive measures can help stop the spread of the contagious novel coronavirus that leads to the pandemic disease.
People also should choose their future activities and the places they visit in ways that creates the lowest risk for themselves and others, she advised.
"We have people who are infected in our community. We don't know who they are. Some are symptomatic and some are asymptomatic," she said.
At the same time, zero positive cases were found among the 478 tests conducted during the recent weekend at pop-up testing sites in Suttons Bay and Benzonia.
"This is wonderful news in so many ways," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for a number of area counties. "It means that it is likely that the overall prevalence in the general population in our area is low."
Peacock also said this information shouldn't reinforce the belief that COVID-19 is not a risk in northern Michigan, because it is.
In addition to the 17 new cases across the northern Michigan region, district health departments also announced three probable cases in Cheboygan County and two probable cases in Kalkaska County.
The regional total for the 17-county area now stands at 527 confirmed cases and 44 reported deaths.
State health officials announced a total of 353 new cases on Thursday, as well as 19 additional deaths. That brings the state's numbers to more than 62,300 cases and nearly 5,900 reported deaths in the pandemic.
The United States now has 2.4 million confirmed cases and nearly 122,500 deaths, while the worldwide count is at 9.5 million cases and nearly 485,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
The U.S. recorded 34,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, slightly fewer than the day before but still near the high of 36,400 reached on April 24, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The daily average has climbed by more than 50 percent over the past two weeks, an Associated Press analysis found.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
