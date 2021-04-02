TRAVERSE CITY — For more than a year, Michigan drivers were given the go-ahead to operate their vehicles on expired registrations, drive with expired driver’s licenses or use an expired state ID.
That COVID-fueled moratorium ended Wednesday and those whose licenses, state ID cards, temporary instruction permits and vehicle registrations expired after March 1, 2020, must take care of business to avoid getting a ticket.
During the past year many of those transactions were done online or at one of the 145 Secretary of State kiosks in Michigan, all of which take a credit card, according to the SOS.
But those needing transactions that must be done in person — registration transfers to newly-acquired vehicles and changing a name or address on a driver’s license — have had to make appointments, sometimes waiting for days or weeks to get into an office.
During that time they were not issued tickets by law enforcement officials. With the extensions lifted, that is no longer the case, said Lt. Brian Giddis with the Grand Traverse County sheriff’s department.
“If there’s no extension then we’ll enforce the law,” Giddis said. “If the state has ended those extensions and they’re expecting people to renew their licenses and registrations, we’re going to follow that.”
That’s not to say that everyone will get a ticket, he said.
“Each officer on the side of the road, it’s their discretion to give a warning or issue a ticket,” Giddis said. “But as a general rule we encourage the deputies to take enforcement action. That’s the norm.”
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said enforcement started Thursday. Those who are pulled over for expired plates will be given a ticket unless they can prove they have an SOS appointment to get them renewed or transferred, he said.
Many of the offenders are people who moved to Leelanau from another state during the pandemic and never switched their plates, he said.
“We’re trying to be compassionate given the way COVID-19 has changed things,” Borkovich said. “But we’re going to start cracking down on people who flat out don’t register their car.”
Benzie County Sheriff Kyle Rosa said deputies are using their discretion on a case-by-case basis.
“We’re trying to make sure they have an opportunity to get renewed if they have an appointment,” Rosa said.
People can go online at Michigan.gov/SOS at 8 a.m. and noon, when slots open up, to try and book an appointment for the following day, according to information from SOS.
Appointments are also available for further out, with the website showing the Traverse City and Suttons Bay offices do not have openings until the end of May, and the Honor office is booked until mid-July.