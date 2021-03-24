TRAVERSE CITY — Looking a gift horse in the mouth is difficult during a pandemic.
The wrapped and ribbon-topped equine comes in the form of additional state aid for some school districts in Michigan. Five area districts, including the largest in northern Michigan, will receive more state funding on top of the money allocated from the second COVID-19 federal stimulus package.
However, for Traverse City Area Public Schools — that largest district — the extra money amounts to less than $4 per student. But more money is more money.
“Heck yeah,” TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said when asked if the additional $35,000 will help. “Every dollar counts, right now.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the state law, which received robust support from Republican legislators, to ensure all districts get at least $450 per student. TCAPS will get slightly more than $446 from the feds — totaling about $4.27 million — so the state will supply the extra $3.64 to get the district to an even $450.
“We’re still analyzing what that money can be used for,” VanWagoner said.
The one string attached is districts with five-day school weeks must offer in-person instruction for at least 20 hours per week. Districts not providing 20 hours were given less than two weeks to change their schedules to meet that requirement.
Peter Spadafore, deputy executive director at the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators, told the Associated Press that districts had to “scramble” to get that done and that the provision was “not well thought out.”
The distribution of the CARES II money, which is diverted more to districts with higher poverty rates, garnered some criticism over the substantial disparity between the highest and lowest per-pupil numbers. East Grand Rapids received just $41 per student while Flint Public Schools got more than $12,200. The largest amount was $12,362 to Ionia Township S/D #2 — but that school has just 15 students.
In pure allocation of federal dollars, nearly $360 million went to Detroit Public Schools. Flint had the next highest at $44.3 million.
Old Mission Peninsula School ($131 more per student), Kingsley Area Schools ($125), Elk Rapids Public Schools ($100) and Glen Lake Community Schools($75) will also receive additional funding. That amounts to approximately $21,800 for Old Mission, $192,000 for Kingsley, $125,000 for Elk Rapids and $50,000 for Glen Lake.
The extra $192,000 for Kingsley is on top of the nearly $500,000 the district gets from the federal government. Kingsley will receive between $1.1-1.2 million from the third COVID relief package.
Superintendent Keith Smith said the extra money is coming at a good time as he is projecting possible losses of $200,000 to almost $1 million for the coming fiscal year. District officials have to submit their 2021-22 fiscal year budget by July 1, and most don’t expect an agreed-upon state budget to come through by that deadline.
“All schools are struggling,” Smith said. “Most of us saw some reductions this year just based on the number of kids (learning) online. Now the governor is really encouraging schools to get kids back in the buildings.”
Not all districts are getting the extra money.
Suttons Bay Public Schools, which has a high student population at risk and in poverty, is over the threshold by $52 and will receive $299,000 from the feds. Superintendent Casey Petz said all needs surrounding pandemic learning are significant and the extra funding for other districts is a reasonable path to take. But he certainly would have appreciated a state boost as well.
“We don’t have as much supplemental funding coming our way as we had envisioned,” he said.
More than $830 million from the CARES II is still being held up as Whitmer and state legislators battle it out. The federal government, in an effort to avoid a similar holdup with the CARES III money, added a requirement for those funds to be distributed within 60 days.