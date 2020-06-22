TRAVERSE CITY — The status of multiple youth summer camps in the region changed following relaxed regulations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Recent orders allow for larger groups to gather and youth activities such as sports and camps to resume.
Norte Bike Camps already hit the road, finishing the first full week of camps with small groups of eight per day on Friday.
“We are doing health screenings and rented hand washing stations and doing all those less-than-sexy things but the kids are still having a great time,” said Norte Executive Director Ty Schmidt.
The Norte camp is limited to 56 campers right now and Schmidt said there are around 200 kids on a waitlist to join the camps.
“We are going to hopefully open up some more sessions later,” he said. “I‘m trying to find more quality coaches to hire and open up a few more sessions in July and August.“
For the first time, Norte will have a camp during the first week of July — made possible because of the cancellation of the National Cherry Festival.
Five other area organizations have also opened up their camps, in limited numbers, and many have made the full switch to online or remote learning opportunities.
According to their websites the YMCA, Trinity Lutheran, Children’s House and Traverse Area Community Sailing will be offering select in-person camps at limited capacity — most starting immediately.
The New Hope Community Church confirmed they are running daily camps, finishing up their youth baseball camps on June 18. The camps have been limited to three hours and have smaller group sizes, allowing for the sanitation of the entire campus daily, according to Executive Pastor Rick Stewart.
“Especially after being locked down for such a long time, it gives the kids an opportunity to be able to get outside and learn something new,” Stewart said. “It’s an exciting opportunity.”
While the number of camps New Hope is offered has reduced, Stewart said almost half of them are already sold out.
Learning based camps such as COGNiTION, Northwestern Michigan College’s College for Kids and Kindermuzik moved to strictly online learning for the summer. Human Nature camp will be offering an at-home learning kit for campers.
Schmidt and Stewart both said there is high demand for camps and they hope to be able to expand their capacity in the coming months.
Some of the larger camps in the area, such as TCAPS, postponed until the first week of July or have remained undecided on a full cancellation.
