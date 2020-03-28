TRAVERSE CITY — Social distancing in a jail isn’t easily achieved — but several facilities have opted to cut minor offenders loose for better odds.
Several Grand Traverse County inmates have already flown the coop — Sheriff Tom Bensley said jail staff began working to arrange early releases about two weeks ago.
It’s a process.
“We work with the courts — I can’t let people out,” Bensley said. “They make those decisions.”
Efforts have mostly focused on those who’ve completed 90 percent or more of their sentence.
Grand Traverse’s jail has also let work-release inmates go — instead of reporting to the jail nightly, they wear tethers and are expected to return to their homes after work.
It’s a system mirrored in Antrim County, where Sheriff Dan Bean says he has supplied the courts with information on inmates for review.
So far, about 4 or 5 have been released — mostly those who’ve nearly completed their sentences, he said. They’ve freed work release inmates, too.
Many of the facility’s more serious offenders, and those not chosen for release, have seen reduced bonds, Bean added. As of Thursday morning, the 56-bed jail had about 28 inmates still in lock-up.
“It helps us to contain,” he said. “We try to get the inmates to understand they need to keep their distance as much as possible.”
Leelanau County law enforcement takes a different approach.
Sheriff Mike Borkovich says decisions are up to local judges, but he doesn’t support letting anyone in his facility out early.
“If your sister was raped, would you want that guy out early just because there’s a virus?” Borkovich said Wednesday. “I mean, there’s a reason they’re in jail.”
Still, he’ll follow a judge’s order to release inmates, he said.
“But other than that, we’re not doing any Wild West things — opening the gates on the corral and letting all the cattle run out,” Borkovich said. “Generally, I trust what the judges do when they send us somebody. We abide by that.”
Leelanau County’s 20-some inmate facility doesn’t include anyone older who’d be at risk of complications, Borkovich said, and the facility’s been easily managed up to now. He feels those who are behind bars are safer for it.
“They’re not exposed to other people, our jail’s clean, when people come in they take their temperature, they look at ‘em, find out if they have any signs,” Borkovich said. “We’re basically making sure that people in our jails are safe, that people coming and going are safely transported, that our deputies are safe.”
But for counties with larger jail populations, such changes prove paramount.
“This is not, obviously, an overcrowding situation,” Bensley said. “It provides more space in the jail, so we have a lot of flexibility now to house inmates, to separate inmates, to quarantine inmates if the need arises.”
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel agrees release should come with limits — only four of his inmates have been cut loose, and only because they were assigned work-release. Limiting those back-and-forth inmates keeps the jail more secure as far as infection, he said.
“We shouldn’t be letting bad people out on the streets that will eventually end up back in. The only thing that’s going to happen is they’re going to victimize other people,” Schendel said. “I don’t want that on my watch.”
For him, keeping a tight ship is vital — each new inmate is screened for symptoms during intake, and they’re kept in a quarantine cell for 14 days before being allowed to join the facility’s general population.
And while controlling jail populations proves paramount, it doesn’t mean officers aren’t arresting people when they need to.
“We haven’t closed the jail,” Bensley said. “People who violate the law will be arrested and we are set up to take people.”
Many law enforcement offices are exercising more discretion on who gets arrested, but Schendel too said serious offenders aren’t going to get a pass.
For now, the early end of the process is running as usual with a few tweaks — bond hearings are still being held in all counties, just held remotely.
For now, Bensley suggests people follow that lead and maintain social distancing.
“We really need to follow those guidelines,” he said. “The best way to fight this is to stay away from people, period.”
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.