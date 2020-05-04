LANSING – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials announced 196 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, along with 86 deaths Monday.
Department officials said data in the Monday release, which was among the state's lowest count since mid-March, because of a computer malfunction is not representative of the full data set they received on May 3.
One new case was announced in Grand Traverse County, according to the Grand Traverse County Health Department. Prior to Monday, it had been 14 days since a positive case was announced in the county.
The case is a woman, in her 50s, with a history of domestic travel. The patient did not travel into or out of Cherry Capital Airport during the infectious period, Health Department officials said.
In addition, two cases were announced in Crawford county and one each in Otsego and Roscommon counties. One death was announced in Alpena county.
Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive said in Monday's press briefing that the state continues to see the positive test result rate declining. According to testing data for MDHHS Region 7, which includes 11 hospitals across 17 counties in northern Michigan, as of May 2, the rate is 8.5 percent, down from 11.5 percent on April 21.
“The percent of tests in the state that are positive is 23 percent (in the state) and it continues to trend down and stabilize," Khaldun said. "That is movement in the right direction and as we aggressively identify disease and contain it, we expect it to go down even more.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer alluded she will announce more business openings, ideally, if results show allowing construction workers to return to work is positive.
“We'll make some announcements later in the week and share more thought in terms of what that cadence will look like in the bigger picture since we're waiting on some of the scoring from the University of Michigan and working with MERC,” Whitmer said. “I would anticipate being able to share more with you later in the week.”
Whitmer also responded to criticism from President Donald Trump during a town hall with Fox News regarding the availability of testing supplies in Michigan.
The question was asked: “Have you made it clear to the president that the state needs more swabs and reagents?”
“Repeatedly,” Whitmer said.
“On Friday we did over 11,000 tests. We need to be doing that every single day. We should be doing about one to two percent of our population per week. We've got to get to between 100,000 and 200,000 people a week in Michigan. We're not near that yet. We're getting closer, but those regions are a critical component of it.
“So yes, I have reiterated that every single time that I have an opportunity to interface with the White House.”
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order on Monday that shortens the time frame hospitals and funeral directors have to contact individuals with authority over disposition of the body of a deceased individual and the amount of time that individual has to make a decision regarding arrangements for the deceased.
The order provides hospitals and funeral directors 24 hours to attempt to contact persons with authority over disposition of the body of a deceased individual, including family members. If no such person can be located within that time, the duty falls to a county medical examiner. If a person with authority over the disposition of a body is identified, they have 48 hours from the time of death to make a decision and complete arrangements regarding disposition.
Failure to act within 48 hours of notification forfeits the right to make that decision.
“The increase in deaths has placed a significant burden on the hospitals and funeral homes in our state,” Gordon said. “We need to alleviate this burden and ensure the safe, proper and respectful handling of Michiganders’ remains.”
