TRAVERSE CITY — Quaint and quiet are the main calling cards of a number of cozy resorts where crackling campfires and sparkling waters seduce vacationers year after year.
This year is different.
“We don’t know how long this will go on,” Heather Kyseth said of the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, which have thrown a hardball at hospitality businesses.
She owns three adjacent cottages on Spider Lake that she markets as Betty’s Hideout.
“I had four or five reservations before the pandemic hit — repeat customers who booked with me early,” Kyseth said. “But nothing during this time, which is highly unusual. Normally, this is when I’d be filling up.”
Bookings for her 12-week season in most years are nearly full by late spring. This May, the book remains nearly empty. She and other operators of small resorts hope health fears will ease so they’re able to rescue at least some of the tourist season.
In a typical summer, those seeking to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life find simplicity and solitude along the ribboned trails and rivers, and the quiet beaches of Lilliputian-sized lakes in Grand Traverse and surrounding counties.
Take, for example, Spider Lake, a 450-acre, spring-fed Rockwellian calling card that is located 10 miles southeast of downtown Traverse City. With eight distinct coves — hence, its name, the eight legs of a spider — this small lake long has been a seasonal vacation destination for area residents and visitors alike.
“Definitely, the lake (is our calling card),” said Angela Worpell, co-owner of Windjammer on the Lake Resort, 469 Peninsula Trail, Traverse City. “It’s stunning”
With eight cabins and one large log home — collectively they can accommodate nearly 60 guests — the resort has 160 feet of lake frontage and a small fleet of kayaks, pedal boats and row boats to crisscross the 40-foot deep, clear-water lake that is an aquarium for crappie, pike, perch, bluegill and bass.
“Oh yeah, there’s great fishing here,” Worpell said. “And there’s a nice little island that people like going out to. We’re always pretty relaxed, we’re an ideal family getaway.”
Worpell said she advertises her business on Craigslist and elsewhere on the web, but generally just relies on repeat customers and word of mouth. More information is available at windjammeronthelake.com or 231 492-6654.
Kyseth’s property also hugs Spider Lake. She promotes Betty’s Hideout, 4464 Lakeview Trail, as a “mini resort” with three cabins named “The Tiki,” “Cherry” and “Nautical.”
“Our niche is that we try to be a little bit more upscale where everything is provided and geared toward comfort,” said Kyseth. “We have a ‘50s retro vibe that’s very popular with our customers. If all three cabins are filled, we can have up to 17 people.”
Always an essential part of resort maintenance, cleaning this year became even more important because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We always clean very thoroughly between every turn of guests,” Kyseth said. “However, we have extended our check-in and check-out times to give the cleaning crew more chance to sanitize everything and disinfect.”
She believes small properties such as hers may hold extra attraction in this season of social distancing.
“I’m hopeful that people will see the benefit of having their own private little house, right on the lake. There’s plenty of space for people to keep their distance from each other there, and have their own private everything.”
Kyseth said the majority of her marketing is done through her website. But, she too relies on “... reputation and repeat customers.” More information is available at bettyshideout.com or 970-443-5860.
Another popular Northwest Michigan resort known for its quaint and quiet atmosphere is the Lake Leelanau Narrows Resort, 85 W. Philip Street, in Leelanau County.
Open mid-May through October and positioned on a narrow strip of land that separates north and south Lake Leelanau, the resort has boat docking, an on-site fish-cleaning station, boat, bait and tackle shop, laundry, and more.
“We have four nice little cabins, and a bait shop — oh my, that bait shop is always busy,” said resort owner Amber Alsip. “How do we market? Word of mouth by our repeat customers. A lot of people have been coming back for a long, long time, some for 30 years, or more. We get people from all over, from many states.
Located within walking distance of a labyrinth of businesses including a winery, resale shops, coffee shop, family tavern, churches, grocery store, restaurants, playgrounds and more, Lake Leelanau Narrows Resort is just a quick drive from such internationally popular tourist sites as Sleeping Bear Dunes and Leland’s historic Fishtown. More information is available at lakeleelanaunarrowsresort.com or 231 994-2108.
Resort owners this spring can only guess what the summer season might deliver.
“In Traverse, there are so many events and festivals and things that happen all summer long, and that’s what brings in a lot of my business,” said Kyseth. “That’s the other thing I don’t know. We’ll just have to see.”
“It’s going to be a real funky year.”
“It’s going to be a real funky year.” Betty’s Hideout owner Heather Kyseth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.