LANSING — The state’s Department of Health and Human Services — tasked with collecting data on COVID-19 infections in nursing homes where the disease killed 4,000 residents and 30 staff — is contending with challenges of distributing the vaccine to residents and staff.
“This is the most massive vaccination effort ever undertaken in the country, and every state is grappling with vaccine distribution going slower than needed to end this pandemic as quickly as possible,” said Bob Wheaton, MDHHS spokesperson. “Pharmacies are actively scheduling the clinics and go to the (nursing home) facilities to provide the vaccines.”
MDHHS is following the prioritization recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wheaton said, which deemed staff and residents of nursing homes be among the first to receive the vaccine.
Now comes the hard part — getting the vaccine to those initially approved to receive it — including those who are residents of, or work in, facilities located in rural areas like northern Michigan.
MDHHS invited administrators working in the state’s 439 nursing homes to participate in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care program; a national initiative connecting nursing homes with CVS and Walgreens, to schedule on-site immunization clinics.
Most accepted, MDHHS data shows, with 418 facilities including nine in the five-county area, online.
Grand Traverse Pavilions, a nursing home in Traverse City and one of the largest county-owned facilities in the state, is scheduled to begin immunizing residents and staff Monday.
“Grand Traverse Pavilions was required to sign up through the National Healthcare Safety Network of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and choose either Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy to work through,” Deb Allen, Pavilions spokeswoman said.
“We will be working with Walgreens Pharmacy,” she added, “who will come to our facility to administer the vaccine.”
Allen said the vaccination clinic would be held in one of the facility’s large general purpose rooms, which would be equipped with vaccine and observations stations. For some residents, the vaccine would be administered on the individual units.
The other area facilities which have signed on to the partnership include Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility in Antrim County; The Maples in Benzie County; Maple Valley Nursing Home and Medilodge of Leelanau in Leelanau County; and The Villa at Traverse Point, Medilodge GTC, Medilodge of Traverse City and Orchard Creek Skilled Nursing in Grand Traverse County.
A total of 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine have or will be administered to 1,750 residents and staff of the nine facilities, data from MDHHS shows.
Wheaton said MDHHS is hopeful distribution speed will increase as the partnership gets underway.
“Vaccine is being delivered daily to hospitals and local health departments across the state,” Wheaton said. “As they understand more about operations and clinic flow, we expect the time from receipt to administration to decrease.”
“We are also working with hospitals, local health departments, and others to support their operational plans and provide additional staffing support,” he added.
A small percentage of Michigan nursing homes — less than 5 percent — either chose not to participate or did not meet application deadlines, data shows.
Wheaton said MDHHS has little information on the outliers, and while there are options for these facilities to hold vaccination clinics, at this point they are limited.
“We do not have the details as to why some did not enroll in the program,” he said.
“As far as others coming online: There is no opportunity to enroll through CDC at this point,” Wheaton added, “but they could definitely contact the pharmacy to see if the pharmacy would be willing to go and provide the vaccines directly.”
Wheaton also suggested facilities not included in the partnership reach out to their local health departments for help with scheduling vaccine clinics.