TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department officials flagged at least eight Traverse City businesses as possible COVID-19 exposure sites.
A group of people — several of whom later tested positive for the pandemic disease — traveled together around Grand Traverse County first on June 18 for a wine-tasting tour, followed by a bar-hopping outing June 19.
The listed businesses and times of potential exposures are:
- Mari Vineyards, 1-2 p.m. June 18
- Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery, 2-3 p.m. June 18
- Bowers Harbor Vineyards, 3:30-4:30 p.m. June 18
- Amical, 7-8:30 p.m. June 18
- Hotel Indigo's rooftop bar, 8-9 p.m. June 19
- Little Fleet, 9-10:30 p.m. June 19
- Low Bar, 10:45-11:30 p.m June 19
- Kilkenny's Irish Public House, 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. June 19-20
Health officials advise anyone in those places during those times should self-quarantine and monitor themselves and household members for symptoms of COVID-19.
“This is a sobering reminder that the virus is still circulating in Michigan and northern Michigan. We need to continue to be vigilant and practice social distancing, wearing a mask and being mindful that this is far from over,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County.
“Just because we have reopened, does not mean we can relax our protective actions. Anyone could have COVID-19 and you might not know because some people with coronavirus are not yet sick, and some people never have signs of the disease," she said in a released statement. "I strongly urge everyone to take precautions so that we can keep infections down and keep businesses open."
