EMPIRE — National Park Service officials shut down access to much of the amenities at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore after crowds of people flocked there during the recent holiday weekend.
The beloved national park in Benzie and Leelanau counties on Tuesday announced the closure of park trails, trailheads, parking lots and picnic areas until further notice. Bathrooms, pit toilets, campgrounds, and both the scenic drive and visitor center will also continue to remain closed.
But that’s not the whole park, one official said.
“With 71,000 acres and 64 miles of beach, there is a lot that remains open,” said Tom Ulrich, deputy superintendent. “The beaches are still open. The back country is still open.”
He said the measure was taken in response to observed visitor behavior and guidance from public health officers. Park employees recently witnessed people crowded onto trails and around informational signs — examples of why they were concerned public health recommendations were not being upheld.
“We saw people just absolutely fail at social distancing,” Ulrich said. “And we saw almost no one with a face covering, despite (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations.”
National park rangers also spoke with many visitors to Sleeping Bear Dunes during the recent Easter weekend, Ulrich said, only to learn many had traveled from COVID-19 hot spots — especially the Detroit metropolitan area.
Some visitors reported they reserved hotel rooms and stayed in the area for the weekend, Ulrich said, while others told rangers they day-tripped up north to get away from home despite the ongoing pandemic.
All that activity proved it was time to shut down the most luring attractions at the park, Ulrich said.
The national park amenities closure comes amid public health officials’ continued pleas for area residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary to go out for essential supplies and services, and then when out to observe social distancing protocols.
The idea is to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, health officials said.
Three newly confirmed cases of the disease were reported Tuesday in Crawford County and one additional case in Leelanau County, the only places in all of northwest Lower Michigan to see increases that day.
No additional deaths were reported by health officials in the region.
The new case in Leelanau County is a man who remains hospitalized and the investigation into possible related exposures is underway.
Health officials said they will have a better handle on the disease’s prominence in the community as more tests are completed.
“We hope that as more data is gathered through testing and contact tracing, we will be able to get a better sense of the time frame and be better able to understand and mitigate the impact of this illness in our communities,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
Statistics for the disease in the other 12 counties across the region maintained status quo Tuesday.
In total there have been 164 confirmed cases across the region and 14 deaths related to the disease.
Michigan’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose 5 percent to 27,001 Tuesday. Deaths from COVID-19 increased by 166, or 10 percent, to 1,768.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
