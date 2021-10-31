Singing through a pandemic: Neighborhood trio hits 500-day mark with daily performances

TRAVERSE CITY — The 12th Street Intrepids singing trio may not be nominated for a Grammy anytime soon, but if a ‘most consecutive performances’ category existed, they surely would walk away with a gold-plated gramophone.

Their 500th performance took place Friday. That’s 500 in a row, no days off, since March 20, 2020, just after the start of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“It’s really a therapy tool,” said Nancy Bordine, one of the group’s core members. “It’s what we did to cope. It’s the only time, sometimes, that you have a real human connection.”

Also in the group are Corky Kohler and her daughter Heather, who live next door. They were dubbed The Intrepids by neighbors, who often stop by to add their voices to the mix or dance the Macarena. Participants also include kids, FedEx drivers, joggers, dog-walkers and even an elderly gentleman getting back in shape after a stroke.

The group’s Friday act opened with “I’ve Got a Dog,” a Dwight Yoakam ditty sung just for Chuck, a hound mix from across the street.

Chuck’s owner, Tim Wharton, said he and the dog love to listen to the group. Wharton and his three kids have never participated, but have cheered them on plenty of times from their porch, he said.

“It’s fantastic,” Wharton said. “Nancy is sort of like the arbiter of joy and sunshine in the neighborhood.”

When a member goes on vacation, they participate remotely — something that’s become standard fare during the pandemic. And like the mail carrier who often stops by, sometimes doing the Hokey Pokey, neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom stops them.

“Sometimes we have technical issues,” said Corky Kohler. “Sometimes we have sun interference, sometimes wind, sometimes it’s too cold.”

Kohler even got stung by a wasp during one performance.

But the show must go on.

“We just keep showing up, no matter the circumstances,” Kohler said. “Singing makes you feel lighter.”

Bordine said it is the one thing they came to count on every day, especially during the shutdown when everything was closed and people were cooped up at home.

“It’s for us — to lift us up and to keep us going,” said Bordine, who describes the group’s style as “little old lady upbeat.”

The group got its inspiration from the Italian opera singer who serenaded his quarantined Florence neighbors from his balcony. But unlike opera, The Intrepids choose songs that are easy to sing along with.

They do oldies, country and folk songs and spiritual music. They celebrated Women’s Month in February with songs from the Supremes and Helen Reddy’s anthem to liberation, “I Am Woman.” And when Ruth Bader Ginsberg died they wore white lace collars in her honor and sang “If I Had a Hammer.”

“Baby Shark” is a crowd favorite after some kids across the street taught the group the shark bite gestures that go along with the popular song. There is also “Tooty Ta” with its “thumbs up, elbows back, feet apart, knees together” movements and, of course, the chicken dance song — all of which help to keep them warm on frigid days.

“When it rains we bring out our colorful umbrellas and skip through the puddles,” Bordine said, all while crooning the Gene Kelly classic “Singin’ in the Rain.”

They even do a little Bob Marley.

“We hit just about everything,” Kohler said, except for heavy metal and rap, that is.

While many of the songs they choose are goofy, the group likes to end its daily shows on a good note with something inspirational. Kohler’s favorite is “Sing,” by the Carpenters, whose lyrics encouraging singing of good things, not bad, and of happy, not sad.

Their 30-minute performances take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West 12th Street.

How long do Bordine and the Kohlers intend to keep up their daily act?

“We’ll keep going as long as it feels good and it works,” Kohler said. “That’s what it’s all about — feeling good and laughing.”

“Maybe we’ll never stop,” said Bordine.