MANCELONA — Ricky Ancel plans to keep records anyway.
The Mancelona track and field coach said this year’s team — which was expected to be one of the strongest boys squads in program history — will have the opportunity to etch its name into the school record books.
The Michigan School School Athletic Association on Friday canceled all spring sports, as well as the remainder of winter tournaments that had not been completed.
“I think we all knew it was coming,” Ancel said. “We all hoped it wouldn’t.”
Ancel said he’s exploring the possibility of an open track meet this summer that would allow track and field athletes a shot at displaying their skills, whether it’s to try to break a record or have official results to show college recruiters.
Mancelona’s track program had nine athletes three years ago. Now it’s at 35. Almost all of those are using the Strava app to track runs, with about half posting daily results.
“We need to give the kids something to do and something to hope for in a time where they’re wondering what’s going on,” Ancel said.
Ancel said he felt the Ironmen were state championship contenders this year, even with a loaded regional featuring Harbor Springs and MITCA state champ Clare. The team is led by seniors Johnny Ancel, Tom Palmer, Wesley Fulk, Austin Anderson, Michael Wagner, Timmy Nielson and Jimmy Dunne.
Friday’s MHSAA announcement isn’t exactly a shock, but the finality of it hit just as hard.
“My whole team was hoping for the best,” Traverse City West senior shortstop Braden Brown said. “You can only hope for the best. It’s a sad way for our high school journey to end, especially with all the potential we had.”
Brown had the Titans career stolen bases record well within his sights. The all-conference player also will miss out on playing varsity baseball with his younger brother, Gavin, who made the Titan roster after tryouts.
“Not a fun day,” said MHSAA assistant director Cody Inglis, a former athletic director at Traverse City Central and Suttons Bay. “This isn’t a day anyone foresaw or planned for.”
The MHSAA’s Representative Council approved during its March 27 winter meeting concepts for completing winter tournaments and an abbreviated spring season, contingent on the lifting of a statewide quarantine.
That talk largely came to a stop Thursday, when Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order closed schools for the rest of the academic year. The MHSAA’s Executive Council, which includes Inglis, decided Friday to cancel spring sports.
“It was by far the toughest decision of my career,” Inglis said. “We had 13 minds of the MHSAA who have great minds for problem-solving, but it was a moving target. It was sleepless nights. It was deliberately looking at the facts in front of us, as much as you don’t want to see them. We have no doubt we’ll return to normalcy. We just don’t know when.”
Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association executive director Karen Leinaar, the athletic director at Bear Lake, issued a press release five minutes after the MHSAA’s backing the decision.
The MHSAA on March 12 suspended its girls and boys basketball, girls gymnastics, boys ice hockey and boys swimming & diving postseasons amid COVID-19 concerns. All high school sports activity halted March 13.
No champions will be awarded in those sports for 2019-20. Championships won at earlier rounds of those tournaments (districts and regionals) will continue to stand.
“All morning, I’ve been dealing with kids that are devastated,” Frankfort athletic director Dave Jackson said. “A lot of kids are hurt by it. I understand it’s the right thing to do and slow the curve, but those kids, especially the seniors, are hurting.”
Kingsley athletic director Mitch Miggenburg said ADs can only move forward and start planning for fall sports, even though there’s some talk that the fall start could be delayed if the virus isn’t slowed in time.
“It’s a very sad day for a lot of people,” he said. “I think it’s the right move, but it’s a sad day for schools and kids.”
This becomes the first school year without MHSAA finals played in multiple sports since 1942-43, when World War II led to the elimination of championships in most sports.
“Everyone keeps talking about the new normal,” Jackson said. “I don’t know I like the new normal. It’d be nice to go back to the old normal.”
