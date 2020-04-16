TRAVERSE CITY — A little sign can carry a big message.
Image360 in Traverse City is supporting local businesses by offering free 24-by-18 inch signs. The local franchise even delivered some of the "We're Open" yard signs last month.
The signs all read "Support Local Business" above the words, "We're Open."
Three different versions are available. Across the bottom of the signs one reads "Delivery Available," the second reads "Pick Up Available" and the third is blank.
Andrew Kohlmann, owner of the Image360 franchise in Traverse City, said his company dropped off about a dozen signs in mid-March, right after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order closing sit-down restaurants and bars. Kohlmann said Traverse City is such a foodie town that he wanted to show his backing.
"I wanted to do what we could for the local establishments," Kohlmann said. "We offered free signs. They were generic so we could make them in bulk to let people know restaurants were open and available for carry-out."
One local business proudly displaying a "We're Open" sign is Silver Spruce Brewing on Eighth Street.
Scott Stuhr, who owns and operates the brewery with his wife, placed the sign curbside in the beginning of April and left it there. Stuhr said Silver Spruce is open for carry-out only, so he usually doesn't bother to turn on the electronic sign — to dissuade customers from coming inside the business.
"It was very nice," Stuhr said. "Everybody has their sign up, but it's nice to be able to let people know that you're still open."
Stuhr said Silver Spruce reached out to Image360 on a separate matter when the company offered to deliver one of the free yard signs.
"We were already talking to Image 360 to get new signs to go over the Family Video signs since we took over that portion of the building," Stuhr said. "We were already working with them on a couple of fronts."
Image360 did a limited run of the "We're Open" signs and does not have any in stock. The company will print additional yard signs on an as-requested basis. Requests can be made to the company by email (info@image360tc.com) or phone (231-933-7446).
Like every business in the region, Image360 has had to make adjustments to its normal operations. The close proximity and the nature of hands-on operations had led to the company now having just one person in its main shop, with others working remotely.
Kohlmann said Image360 right now has just a third of its normal staff of 18 working.
"Like so many others, everybody is getting creative to get through this as strong as we can when it's over," he said. "We're all trying to stay together, which is difficult during social distancing."
Kohlmann added he has no doubt that this "unique, vibrant community" will bounce back, even with dramatic shifts in normal business operations.
"I have a lot of faith in our community," he said. "We have a lot of great minds up here. I'm very hopeful, too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.