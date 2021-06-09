TRAVERSE CITY — Thirty-seven people were the recipients of a free $50 gift card at a local brewpub Monday.
All they had to do was roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The event held at Rare Bird Brewpub in downtown Traverse City focused on area restaurant, hospitality and retail workers, who could also get a discounted beer or drink.
“The main goal was to get as many hospitality workers vaccinated as possible,” said brewpub owner Tina Schuett.
The relaxed setting was also a little less formal and maybe a little less scary, Schuett said.
Medical personnel from the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Munson Medical Center were on hand to administer shots at the event, which was hosted in part by Downtown TC and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, which provided the gift cards.
Attendance fell short of the gift cards that were available for the first 200 people who showed up, but that’s OK, Schuett said.
“Honestly, if one person had showed up we’d have been happy,” she said.
While Schuett doesn’t require her employees to be vaccinated, nearly all are. They’ve been working with masks on all year and have worked short, as the entire industry has, and realize how important the vaccine is to getting back to normal, she said.
“We can’t really risk the idea of our staff being sick or being out,” she said.
Munson officials at a regularly-held press conference Tuesday said the region’s percent positivity rate has dropped, as has the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The rolling 2-week average rate is at 3.3 percent, down from the 17 percent rate seen during the last wave of the disease in mid- to late-April.
As of Tuesday, 10 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Munson region, with four of them at the Traverse City medical center. In April nearly 100 people were hospitalized on any given day.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been that low, so that’s very, very good news,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson.
Nefcy reported that in conjunction with area health departments, physician’s offices and clinics, Munson has given out more than 84,000 doses of the vaccine and that in the 17-county Region 7 more than 60 percent of residents 16 and older have had a first dose.
“We are approaching that number where we would like to be,” Nefcy said.
The GTCHD surpassed 45,000 doses last week, said director Wendy Hirschenberger, who said county numbers of those vaccinated continue to be higher than the state averages.
Of the county’s 12- to 15-year-olds — the latest group to receive emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine — 34 percent have received a first dose, and in the 16-19 age category about 60 percent have gotten a first dose, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.
State averages for those groups are about 21 percent and 41 percent, respectively. Local numbers are higher for the older age groups, nearing 90 percent for those 65 and older.
Health department officials say there is a very small number of people who do not show up for their second dose.
“It’s not a big issue in our area,” Hirschenberger said.
On the national front as the demand for the vaccine drops off Unicef is urging that richer countries — the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — donate 20 percent of their vaccines to poorer countries by August. But millions of vaccines could be wasted if large amounts are sent at one time, as those poorer countries do not have the resources to use them all at once, according to Unicef.
“In our region we have worked collectively ... to do our best to not waste doses due to expiration,” Hirschenberger said. “We are able to to transfer them from health department to hospital, hospital to health department, health department to another clinic.”
Since there is now more vaccine than demand, the philosophy has changed.
“Now it’s more about not wasting an arm,” Hirschenberger said.
The state is still striving for herd immunity, which will be obtained when 70 percent of the population is vaccinated, said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
“One thing that’s important to remember is that that’s the minimum we need for community protection,” Peacock said. “As COVID is with us for a longer period of time we learn more and so this may be in future a little bit of a moving target, but we know that’s at least the minimum.”
The Benzie-Leelanau district, with 74 percent of its population vaccinated, has hit that target with a first dose for all residents 16 and over, Peacock said.
Peacock said that she often gets questions from people asking if they should get the vaccine if they’ve had COVID-19. They should, she said, as early evidence shows the vaccine provides a more robust and longer-lasting immunity.
Heidi Britton is the CEO of Northwest Michigan Health Services, which has given out 5,000 vaccines. Britton said that as mask rules are relaxed, people should use unmasking etiquette.
Those who continue to mask may be immunocompromised, they may be hesitant around unmasked people who are not fully vaccinated, they might be uncomfortable not wearing a mask, or they might have people at home who can’t get the vaccine, such as children who are under 12.
“Always remember the golden rule and refrain from questioning others around you about why they are or are not wearing a mask,” Britton said.
“Do what feels comfortable to you. If you are fully vaccinated but going without a mask causes you anxiety, or you’re just feeling hesitant, don’t place put undue pressure on yourself to go without a mask. Just put one on. It’s all OK.”
Area health departments continue to hold several vaccine clinics around the region, with all taking both walk-ins and appointments. Clinic dates and times are posted at each department’s website.