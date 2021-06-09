KINGSLEY [mdash] Eldon T. Melosh, 76, of Kingsley passed away on June 4, 2021. He was a resident of Kingsley since 1973. He is survived by his son, Edward Melosh and two grandchildren, Zachary and McKenzie Melosh. A Celebration of Edward's Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Satu…