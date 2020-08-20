BELLAIRE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the cancellations continue to mount.
Short's Brewing Co. announced in an email Thursday morning its 16th annual Anniversary Party scheduled for Oct. 17 in Bellaire is canceled. Originally scheduled for April 25, the party was moved to the fall in a failed effort to hold the event.
"When we moved our party to October, we had hopes that COVID would be behind us and we’d all want a reason to celebrate," Short's Festival and Events Coordinator Tim Reicha said in a release. "Now, we know that’s just not the case and are making the call early to give people plenty of time to cancel plans.”
A similar situation happened earlier this month with Short's Fest at the company's production facility in Elk Rapids.
Short's Fest was originally scheduled for Aug. 8, the final day of Harbor Days in Elk Rapids. To lessen crowds, Short's announced the one-day event would turn into a two-week "socially-distanced celebration" before canceling the event entirely.
The company's annual Anniversary Party typically draws more than 3,000 people to Bellaire.
According to the release, Short’s is contacting those who purchased tickets to the Anniversary Party and said "ticket refunds will be issued within 60 days."
Three refund options are available, according to the release. Ticket holders can hold their ticket for Short’s 17th Anniversary scheduled for April 24, 2021; receive a gift card for the ticket value plus $5; or receive a full refund.
Those who purchased tickets and have not received an email with refund options should send an email to anniparty@shortsbrewing.com. More information is also available at www.shortsbrewing.com.
