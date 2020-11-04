TRAVERSE CITY — Safer social distancing caused a downtown event to triple in length this year.
Normally held on the second Saturday in November, downtown Traverse City’s Shop Your Community Day in 2020 will be a three-day event, Nov. 12-14.
More than 60 downtown Traverse City businesses are participating in the event. Five percent of each sale from a participating merchant will be donated to one of 30 area non-profit organizations selected by the customer.
According to a release, Shop Your Community Days is also the start of the Downtown Relief Fund campaign.
The fund was developed by the Downtown Development Authority and the Downtown Traverse City Association, in partnership with Venture North’s Regional Resiliency Fund. The Downtown Relief Fund will “offer rent relief to downtown businesses in early 2021,” according to the release.
The DTCA will match funds raised for local non-profits during the event and donate that amount to the Downtown Relief Fund.
“Through many conversations with our downtown businesses we have identified rent as the number one issue facing merchants as a direct result from COVID-19,” DDA Director of Community Development Katy McCain said in the release. “We hope that the Downtown Relief Fund can offer them some reassurance during a stressful time.”
Nick Viox, Downtown Experience Coordinator, said extending Shop Your Community Days was a way to hold the event despite restrictions resulting from the pandemic.
“The DTCA Board decided that extending it to three days would allow safer social distancing in stores and restaurants and give shoppers a longer chance to participate,” Viox said in the release.
For a complete list of the 60-plus participating businesses and the 30 area non-profits, visit https://tinyurl.com/shopTC2020.
