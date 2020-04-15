BEULAH — Four northern Michigan sheriffs sent a letter to local media saying they oppose some of the restrictions outlined in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order and would not strictly enforce them.
The sheriffs are Ted Schendel of Benzie County, Mike Borkovich of Leelanau, Ken Falk of Manistee and Kim Cole of Mason County, all of which are in Michigan's 101st House District.
Some of Whitmer's restrictions overstep her executive authority, they said. The orders are vague and confuse people and instead of enforcing the restrictions, each case will be handled individually.
"We're trying to apply some common sense to the situation we're in," Schendel said.
In Mason County a couple drove to a two-track to go for a walk, Cole said. When they got in their car to go home they were stopped by a Michigan State Police trooper who issued them a $1,000 fine.
Cole said he has gotten angry calls and emails because some people thought one of his deputies wrote the ticket.
His department has also been called and asked to go to a home to take a man's temperature because they saw him cough in his driveway, Cole said. The man has downstate licence plates and the caller wanted to make sure he was healthy enough to be here, Cole said.
Since the sheriffs' letter was released Wednesday, Cole said he has gotten at least 10 phone calls from people screaming at him that he must hate the governor.
"We're being asked to walk on private property and take people's temperatures, and that's a bridge too far," Cole said.
Cole said the sheriffs are responding to calls reporting things like parties and businesses that are open that shouldn't be and will continue to do so. But they won't be taking temperatures any time soon.
"At what point do we have a happy medium?" Schendel said. "Some of the stuff that's going on is overreaching, that's all."
Schendel said the letter being sent out on the same day as the Operation Gridlock in Lansing was just a coincidence.
Operation Gridlock was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition to protest the state shutdown, with cars lining up and creating gridlock in the state capital Wednesday. Thousands of participants were also on foot, according to news reports.
