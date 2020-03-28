TRAVERSE CITY — Stay home, officers say — but so far, they won’t be cuffing anyone who doesn’t.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic went into effect at midnight Tuesday, and since then Michiganders have been advised to stay at home as much as possible. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has directed people to contact local law enforcement — via non-emergency lines, not 911 — to report any violations.
But they’ll likely only face a talking-to, local sheriffs say.
“We’re just going to see if we can get compliance — we’re not gonna arrest anybody, we’re not gonna charge anybody, the prosecutor says they’re not gonna do it,” said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel. “I think a lot of other sheriff’s offices are falling in line the same way.”
It doesn’t mean he, or other law enforcement offices, are in any way short on complaints.
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich had three reports to respond to Wednesday afternoon, and two more his lieutenants were taking on.
Most of them are people reporting business operations they felt violated the governor’s order.
“These are primarily people saying ‘Hey, my construction crew shut down. Why are you letting them work?’” Borkovich said. “We’re having to talk to a few people, say ‘Close that up and then be done.’ But we’re not really in the business of doing that.
“Nobody’s been arrested and I don’t anticipate anybody getting arrested.”
He doesn’t see many people out and about. In fact, Borkovich estimates Leelanau County’s compliance rate is at least 95 percent.
At this point, enforcement decisions come on a case-by-case basis.
“I’m simply gonna pull up and say ‘Hey, what’re you guys doing today?’ And they’re going to tell me what they’re doing — ‘Well, we have to get this roof on the house because it’s going to rain tomorrow,’” Borkovich said. “To me, that’s reasonable. They’re not all objective.”
Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin told the Associated Press that his deputies will investigate complaints of people violating the governor’s order, but “there will not be any arrests.”
Other agencies offered AP similar messages.
Schendel’s officers have handled their executive order-related calls primarily by phone.
He has no plans to up that enforcement, and says a hands-on approach simply won’t happen in Benzie County — he won’t force businesses to close or people to stay inside.
In Grand Traverse County — and Traverse City — dispatchers were referring all complaints to the Michigan State Police until recently, Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said Wednesday.
“Initially, we were told that the Attorney General’s Office was going to be handling all of the enforcement,” said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. “They’ve been bombarded with complaints and can’t handle them all, so now they’re asking local law enforcement to take them.”
She’s working with Traverse City Police, the Sheriff’s Department and MSP to maintain enforcement. But Moeggenberg said guidance, rather than punishment, is the tool of choice.
“The overarching goal is to have compliance, so people are safe and people are staying home,” she said. “I don’t want to charge anyone with a misdemeanor for doing these things, especially when it’s a difficult order because it’s so long and it has a lot of different loopholes — for good reasons.
“But it is up to our office and if people won’t comply, we’ll be reviewing complaints for that.”
Some cases she’s heard about from other prosecutors include a comic book shop arguing that selling chips and soda allowed it to stay open. Others include residential construction companies not doing vital work.
Shanon Banner, Michigan State Police public affairs section manager, encouraged residents to stay home save for grocery store runs, pharmacy pick-ups, exercise, gas, health care or veterinarian visits.
People are not to leave home for work unless designated essential, participate in public gatherings or dine in at restaurants.
“Given the seriousness of this situation, it is our hope that Michiganders will take notice and voluntarily comply,” Banner wrote in an email Wednesday. “It is in the best interest of the entire state that we all work together to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread.”
MSP won’t be conducting random stops or inspections, but Banner said the governor’s order is law and will be enforced if needed. Violations constitute up to $500 in fines and 90 days in jail, and businesses could face licensing penalties.
More law enforcement time has been spent responding to domestic calls, according to Borkovich and Schendel.
“That’s another thing,” Schendel said. “Domestic disturbances are going up with more people staying home. And we will respond to those.”
