Munson Healthcare seeks donated:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

Handmade face masks dimensions can be found at www.munsonhealthcare.org/munson-healthcare-foundations under the link for "COVID-19: How You Can Help."

Items may be dropped off at Goodwill of Northern Michigan, 2779 W. South Airport Road, Traverse City, daily from 12 to 6 p.m. More drop-off locations will be announced soon.

Source: Munson Healthcare Foundations