TRAVERSE CITY — Monica Malbouef wants northern Michigan seamstresses to get busy sewing while they are stuck at home.
The Alden resident is one of the page administrators for a Facebook group called Seamstresses for Safety. It’s comprised of crafty folks in northern Michigan who want to use their skills to help medical workers face this COVID-19 pandemic.
Malbouef and Erin Lord of Traverse City are helping to coordinate up north sewers and put their talents to use. The social media page is a clearinghouse of information for those who have fabric or elastic available for others to use, or even drop boxes on their porches so they can make one big drop-off run for the hospital’s workers.
Lord said she and her mother have sewn 60 masks in four days, and they are only getting started. Her late grandmother would be proud of the effort, she said.
“I can hear her voice in the back of my head saying ‘your lines aren’t straight,’ but at this point it’s OK,” Lord said, laughing.
Malbouef said area residents can use fabrics they already have at home if they don’t want to leave their homes to buy sewing materials. Both cotton and cotton-polyester blends are recommended, including sheets with a high thread count, she said.
“We encourage them to wash it and dry it,” Malbouef said. “Once sewn, dry them again for 30 minutes and then put them straight into a plastic bag.”
Lord and Malbouef are among scores of people answering pleas from hospitals, doctors and nurses so desperate for personal protective equipment amid the viral pandemic that they’ve turned to the public, saying do-it-yourself face masks are better than nothing.
“That’s where we are. It’s better than nothing,” Malbouef said.
And for those sitting at home, it’s a way to pass the time, she said.
Munson Healthcare announced the organization’s facilities will begin to accept community donations of specific medical supplies and personal protective equipment such as new and unused sanitizer, gloves and hand-sewn face masks, among other materials. A face mask pattern, or specific dimensions, are available on the hospital foundation’s website to help sewers meet specific criteria.
Masks and other donated items may be dropped off at Goodwill of Northern Michigan at 2779 W. South Airport Road in Traverse City daily from 12 to 6 p.m. More drop-off locations will be announced soon, officials said.
Desiree Worthington, president of Munson Healthcare Foundations, said seamstresses across northern Michigan have been chomping at the bit to donate their handmade wares. She knows because they’ve been calling her.
“It’s really wonderful. We’re happy to be able to start accepting them,” she said. “I am always amazed and very touched when people choose to give to us. It brings a strength when we have this outpouring of support.”
Dianne Michalek, Munson’s vice president of marketing and communications, said the cloth face masks are not clinically effective by themselves. However, they can be used to enhance protections for medical workers, she said.
“They can be worn over an N95 mask for additional protections and to help make the N95 more reusable,” Michalek said.
In Petoskey, McLaren Northern Michigan hospital officials announced they would accept donated new or unused masks (including construction grade), medical grade gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, non-contact forehead thermometers and homemade fabric face masks.
“There’s a national shortage of medical supplies and hospitals like ours are working hard to have enough resources to care for the number of patients we anticipate treating,” said Patrick Schulte, the Petoskey hospital’s chief development officer, in a released statement.
“No one knows what the next weeks or months will bring but what we do know is that we have an amazing community who has stepped up to help us care for our loved ones, friends and neighbors,” Schulte said.
These efforts mirror those in other countries, including Spain, where mask-making volunteers include a group of nuns and members of the Spanish Air Force. In Belgium, what began as a one-woman operation about a week ago grew to a small army of home-sewing mask-makers within days. In Kosovo, inmates in a women’s prison volunteered to make masks.
For most people, the new virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority recover.
But the virus is spreading rapidly and starting to max out health care systems in several cities.
Federal officials had previously advised hospital workers to use surgical masks when treating patients who might be infected with coronavirus amid reports of dwindling supplies of fitted and more protective N95 respirator masks.
“If nurses quit or become too fatigued or even become ill themselves, then we don’t have a frontline anymore,” said Wendy Byard of Lapeer. She began organizing friends to make masks after learning her daughter, a nurse at a suburban Detroit hospital, was told to wear the same mask all day.
Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its guidance, saying hospitals that run low on surgical masks should consider ways to reuse them or to use them through an entire shift. And if hospitals run out, the CDC said, scarfs or bandanas could be used ”as a last resort,” though some health officials warned cloth masks might not work.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.