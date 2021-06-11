KALKASKA — Seven Kalkaska County small businesses received grants totaling $33,000 from the Regional Resiliency Program.
The funds are to assist businesses with nine or fewer employees to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are administered by Venture North Funding and Development.
Six of the seven awards went to women-owned businesses. All seven of the awards went to Kalkaska companies, including Advanced Office Supply and Printing, From Head to Toe, Our Family Tradition, Quirky Crate, Small Town Girls Creative Studio, Sweet Shannon’s and Uptown Hair Care with Brandy Ball.
The program received grant applications were from 18 businesses requesting a total of $89,500, nearly three times the amount available. The $33,000 in awards were funded by the Kalkaska County Economic Development Corporation ($10,000), Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation ($3,000) and Venture North ($20,000).
“The Regional Resiliency Program has been a testimonial to the value of a bottom-up process with good partners who have a lead role in determining where grants go in their communities,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in a release. “In addition to the contribution of funds by the EDC that were converted into grants for businesses, the EDC and (Kalkaska) DDA promoted the availability of grants to small businesses, organized a team to review each application and provided funding recommendations which we followed in our grant awards.”
More information on Venture North and programs like the RRP are available at www.venturenorthfunding.org.