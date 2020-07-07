TRAVERSE CITY — State and local health officials confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases across northern Lower Michigan Tuesday, a much smaller uptick than the day prior.
Officials announced two new cases in Crawford, Emmet and Wexford counties, along with single new cases in Missaukee and Roscommon counties. Leelanau County’s tally dropped by one case, as well.
Officials at Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department reported that drop by one case was because a summer resident left the area for their primary home. The case was transferred.
Officials at Health Department of Northwest Michigan said many of the recent new cases have been related to travel and gatherings among friends and families.
“We must all remember that this virus has not gone away. If you must go out in public, try to maintain six feet of distance and be outdoors as much as possible,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director. “If you are in a public place and you can’t maintain that distance, wear a mask to protect yourself and those around you.”
Bear River Health Primary Care Center of Boyne Falls will host a community testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hayes Township Hall, 9195 Old U.S. Highway 31 in Charlevoix.
The 17-county area across the tip of the Lower Peninsula now has a total of 650 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, as well as 45 reported deaths.
Michigan as of Tuesday has 66,627 confirmed cases statewide, an increase by 454 since Monday. The state also has had 6,005 deaths among its residents, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The United States has had 2.9 million cases and more than 130,900 reported deaths. Worldwide there have been 11.7 million cases and more than 540,00 reported deaths, according to statistics tracked by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
