TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials reported seven more coronavirus cases across northwest Lower Michigan Wednesday, while the region had another day without any related deaths.
There are now 171 confirmed cases in the 14-county area. Wednesday's new cases arrived by three in Otsego County, two in Kalkaska County and one each in Crawford and Missaukee counties.
Health officials reported 14 deaths from the disease across the region.
Michigan has 28,059 confirmed cases and recorded 1,921 deaths from COVID-19.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for several area district health departments, said community spread of the disease has been found across this region no matter how low the confirmed case numbers.
Keeping better tabs on the community spread of the virus was the impetus behind the new testing facility opened this week in Traverse City.
Traverse City was a "pocket" in which state health officials wanted to have more data about community spread, said Heidi Britton, chief executive officer at Northwest Michigan Health Services.
The nonprofit was contracted by the state to operate a new drive-up testing site at its facility on Traverse Highway.
"The state is looking to test more folks," Britton said.
The project with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services means "more tests in our hands," she said.
Britton said the agency had 100 tests this week with "more to come." A courier each evening transports the test kits to a new laboratory recently opened in Grand Rapids, and a 2-4 day turnaround is expected for results, she said.
Bob Wheaton, MDHHS spokesman, said state health officials want to increase the amount of testing done in Traverse City, widely considered the major population center in the northern Lower Peninsula.
"The more testing we do and the quicker we get results back in the faster we can work with local health departments to limit the spread of COVID-19," Wheaton said.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for both the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said more tests mean more data — both through tests and contact tracing — which will improve their ability to mitigate the disease in the community.
Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger, from the Grand Traverse County Health Department, agreed and said those at the agency are excited about the "much needed" expansion of local testing.
"Increasing the testing capacity in the county and region is essential. As more people will get tested and receive their results quicker, this will allow for rapid deployment of the public health containment strategies and contact tracing necessary to slow the spread of the virus," she said.
Those treating the sickest among the area's coronavirus patients are the medical workers at Munson Healthcare, now operating three designated COVID-19 units in Traverse City, Cadillac and Grayling.
The up north hospitals have not been overrun with patients like those downstate, officials said.
Dale Killingbeck, Munson spokesman, reported as of Wednesday the health care system had 20 patients in isolation rooms designated for COVID-19: 10 in Traverse City, seven in Grayling and three in Cadillac.
Munson Medical Center in Traverse City has 54 negative isolation rooms which provide special airflow pressure to prevent cross-contamination, as well as 29 adult ventilators and six infant ventilators, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, there are 81 ventilators and 89 negative pressure isolation rooms.
Killingbeck confirmed Munson maintains both beds and ventilators available for additional COVID-19 patients.
