LANSING — Several new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the region on Saturday; but no more were announced on Sunday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 255 new cases and 20 deaths in its daily update on Saturday.
Seven were in the 17-county Traverse City Economic Recovery region on Saturday. Two cases were announced in both Antrim and Manistee counties. One was announced in Crawford, Grand Traverse and Otsego County. The state also revised the number of cases in Emmet County by removing one case.
Otsego County hadn’t seen a new case in nearly three weeks after rising to 102 confirmed cases, the region’s highest for months.
An additional 146 new confirmed cases and three deaths were announced on Sunday, though none were in the region.
The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at 43. No patients who had tested positive for the disease were admitted to Munson Healthcare facilities as of Saturday afternoon according to its online data dashboard.
