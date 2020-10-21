NORTHPORT — Applications for a second round of Regional Resiliency Fund grants available to Leelanau Township small businesses is now open.
Deadline to apply for a grant of up to $5,000 is Nov. 2 by 5 p.m. Leelanau Township businesses with nine or fewer employees are eligible.
The second round was made available by a $30,000 award from the Leelanau Township Community Foundation to the Regional Resiliency Program, according to a release. The program is administered by Venture North Funding and Development.
The first round of grant funding awarded $25,000 to seven small businesses.
“COVID-19 is an immense challenge facing Leelanau Township small businesses,” Leelanau Township Community Foundation Executive Director Joan Moore said in the release. “The first round of grants to Township businesses was helpful but there’s more to do.
“This grant to the Regional Resiliency Program run will provide another shot in the arm to small businesses which are the economic backbone of the Township. We have to work through these uncertain times by supporting one another.”
Applications are available at www.venturenorthfunding.org or by emailing info@venturenorthfunding.org.
An advisory team will review and provide recommendations on applications for grant funding by Venture North.
According to the release, Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said the “funding may be used for a variety of purposes, from paying fixed costs like sewer taxes to costs involving new online sales systems.”
The Regional Resiliency Program was created on May 27 to assist small businesses in Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. Manistee and Antrim counties have since joined the program.
A total of $400,000 has been allocated in grants to 100 small businesses, according to the release. If additional stimulus from the federal government is approved, the Regional Resiliency Program “will offer help to small businesses in making the connections needed to secure stimulus funding,” according to the release.
