TRAVERSE CITY — Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Traverse City Central High School.
The Grand Traverse County Health department informed Traverse City Area Public Schools officials of a positive "school-associated" case, which means the positive case does not concern a particular staff member or student but instead an infected person who was on the grounds of Central High School, according to a statement released by the district Friday evening.
The case is the second reported at Central High School in four days, the previous coming Tuesday. The announcement Tuesday of a staff member who tested positive resulted in a two-day shutdown of the school. In-person instruction at Central High School resumed Friday.
The school-associated case announced Friday is not believed to be related to the positive case announced Tuesday, TCAPS officials said.
As always, Health Department staff will conduct contact tracing and notify people potentially exposed to the infected person. Those notified will be asked to stay home, self quarantine and take any additional health measures advised. Those not contacted are deemed not to have been in close contact with the virus.
Central High School will once again be deep cleaned and disinfected as will other potentially affected areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.