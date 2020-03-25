KALKASKA — Health officials identified a second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 disease in a Kalkaska County resident.
Officials with District Health Department No. 10 said they are working to quickly investigate the case and determine whether others were in close contact and potentially exposed.
Anyone found to have been in close contact with the infected person is expected to be contacted by health department officials.
Kalkaska County's first case of COVID-19 — the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus — was found earlier this week and announced on Monday.
