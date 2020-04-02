TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials reported a second Grand Traverse County resident has died because of the COVID-19 disease.
A woman in her 70s died from the disease Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after health officials announced the county’s first death from the disease.
A man in his 60s died at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City Wednesday, where both patients where hospitalized. There have been three deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus at Munson Medical Center and five total in northern Michigan.
There now are 10,791 confirmed cases in the state of Michigan with at least 417 deaths. Michigan now has the third most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the nation behind only New York (92,381) and New Jersey (25,590), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Two deaths in less than 24 hours is a stark reminder of the threat that the spread of COVID-19 poses to our community,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, the county’s health officer. “We urge everyone to stay home, stay safe and save lives.”
One new case was identified by Grand Traverse County Health Department, bringing the total to nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County residents. Only one of the patients was thought to have potentially caused any community exposure.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan reports a total of 36 confirmed cases from four counties in its jurisdiction. Otsego rose to 20 cases while Antrim has four, Charlevoix five and Emmet seven.
One new case in Charlevoix county involved an employee at the East Jordan Family Health Center. The patient has been isolated at home since March 25 and direct colleagues have also been monitored.
From the 36 cases, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan has been able to identify 235 possible contacts that could have contracted COVID-19 and has ordered each of them to a 14-day quarantine.
A group of first responders in Otsego also tested positive for COVID-19. Three members of the Otsego County EMS/Rescue team tested positive and one of them is in the hospital currently on a ventilator. Three others currently are awaiting test results.
Chief Jon Deming said the first responders have been using proper protective equipment and have been taking proper precautions.
Officials are asking anyone traveling to the region to observe a 14-day self-quarantine once they arrive.
Wexford and Leelanau counties reported no new cases as of midday Thursday.
Michigan reported 3,176 new positive cases and has seen more than 1,000 new cases for the third straight day.
“No one is immune to this virus, people of all ages and walks of life are testing positive everyday,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press conference Thursday morning. “This virus moves easily between people.”
There is confusion among businesses and residents surrounding Gov. Whitmer’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ executive order and the state has been flooded with phone calls for guidance.
The Attorney General’s office provided clarification on what essential businesses need to do in order to stay open and keep their workers and their customers safe and how residents should report violations.
As of April 2, the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ executive order is in place until April 13. Gov. Whitmer proposed a 70-day extension of the declaration of disaster and said during her press conference Thursday morning “We are no where near the end of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan. We have a tough five or six weeks ahead of us.”
According to a release from the Attorney General’s office, essential businesses should be screening each of their employees for COVID-19 prior to each work shift.
Violations of social distancing guidelines or the executive order for essential businesses should be reported to local law enforcement. The state office will still handle claims of price gouging and scams.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan was informed Thursday of a phone scam where people are posing as employees of the department. These scammers are attempting to sell COVID-19 tests or ask for personal medical information with calls that appear to be originating from the health department.
Officials advised not to give important personal information over the phone and to hang up if anyone attempts to sell you a test.
Grand Traverse County Health Department has tested 184 individuals with 142 negative results, nine positive tests and 33 still pending.
